Name, Position: Zach Durso, Pitcher/first base

Future plans: Bryant University, Finance

Coach Paul Sartori: “One of the most respected and talented players on our team and in the league.”

Name, Position: BRYAN CARTER, Pitcher/Infielder

Future plans: Merrimack or UMass Lowell, Computer Science

Coach Paul Sartori: “A reliable four-year starter/pitcher who consistently gave his team a chance to win the game.”

 

Name, Position: CONNOR THORNELL, Outfield

Future plans: Merrimack College, Computer Science

Coach Paul Sartori: “All-Star outfielder who always gave 110% of his talents/efforts.”

