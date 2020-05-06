Name, Position: Zach Durso, Pitcher/first base
Future plans: Bryant University, Finance
Coach Paul Sartori: “One of the most respected and talented players on our team and in the league.”
Name, Position: BRYAN CARTER, Pitcher/Infielder
Future plans: Merrimack or UMass Lowell, Computer Science
Coach Paul Sartori: “A reliable four-year starter/pitcher who consistently gave his team a chance to win the game.”
Name, Position: CONNOR THORNELL, Outfield
Future plans: Merrimack College, Computer Science
Coach Paul Sartori: “All-Star outfielder who always gave 110% of his talents/efforts.”
