HAVERHILL — Haverhill stranded 12 men on base, including eight in scoring position, in dropping a 6-0 decision to Middleton-Peabody last night at Haverhill Stadium. Zach D'Urso pitched well in defeat, allowing 3 earned runs, while striking out seven with no walks in six innings of work.
Haverhill blanked
