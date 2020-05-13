JILLIAN VAILLANCOURT, singles
Future plans: SNHU, Elementary Education
Coach Dave Reed: “She has played on the team since freshman year. Returning varsity letter winner. A durable and reliable player who played in 36 matches at the singles position over the past two seasons.”
KEILY PERLA, Singles/Doubles
Future plans: UConn, Chemical Engineering
Coach Dave Reed: “She has played on the team since freshman year. Returning varsity letter winner. She has always been one who plays with focus and strives to do her best at both practices and matches. She was a steady anchor at the first doubles position last season.”
EMMA YOUNG, Doubles
Future plans: Mass. College of Art and Design — Painting
Coach Dave Reed: “She has played on the team since freshman year. Returning varsity letter winner. Emma is upbeat and positive. She is always excited about getting out onto the courts to play, whether at practice or matches. Flexible at playing with a variety of partners at the doubles position.”
SHANNON KAISER, Doubles
Future plans: Undecided
Coach Dave Reed: “Shannon has been a member of field hockey and ski teams and she has played on the girls’ tennis team since freshman year. A supportive and caring teammate. During her four years at HHS, Shannon has achieved academic excellence as well as exhibited her talent in both the performing and visual arts.”
MARIA GARCIA LOZANO, Doubles
Future plans: Mass. College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Coach Dave Reed: “She has played on the team since freshman year. Returning varsity letter winner. A great teammate to others and to her partners at the doubles position. Excellent at setting personal goals and working diligently to achieve them. She was born in Medellin, Colombia and is proud of her Hispanic culture.”
