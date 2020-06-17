TARA THOMPSON, throws/sprints
Future plans: Georgia Military College
Coach Mike Maguire: “Tara was our most versatile athlete, scoring big points in the shot put, sprints and running on our great 4x100 relay. We needed her and she was everywhere for us.”
BRIANNA HILL, sprints
Future plans: Wheaton College
Coach Mike Maguire: “Bri was a dependable sprinter for us all four years. She broke through last spring, finishing fourth in the 200 at MVCs, and this winter finishing seventh in the 55 dash at the Division 1 meet.”
EMMA ERAMO, sprints
Future plans: Southern New Hampshire
Coach Mike Maguire: “Emma was a dependable sprinter who could contribute from the dash up to the 400. She is also an outstanding student.”
DELANI DORSEY, middle distance
Future plans: UMass Lowell, track
Coach Mike Maguire: “Delani made the most out of her first season of outdoor track. Her 800 time was the second fastest in Haverhill High history. She made the most of every practice and race.”
GABBY DEROCHE, distance
Future plans: Stonehill College
Coach Mike Maguire: “Gabby was a captain in cross country and indoor and outdoor track for nine of her 12 seasons! Last spring she finished seventh in the mile at EMass. Division 1s and was part of our MVC champion 4x800 team. She always set a great example for the distance group.”
