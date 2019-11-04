Haverhill, Lawrence ready for Round 3 in volleyball North semifinals 

It’s time for Round 3 for the Haverhill-Lawrence volleyball rivalry,
Both teams won their Division 1 North quarterfinal match Monday to set up a semifinal matchup at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Billerica High School. Haverhill (18-2) defeated Lawrence (17-2) twice during the regular season but both matches were competitive and the Lancers beat Haverhill three times last year.
Adding to the rivalry, of course, is that Haverhill outside hitter Lismari Valdez is the daughter of Lawrence head coach Marino Valdez and sister of assistant Marletti Valdez.
In Monday’s games, Lawrence swept North Andover 3-0 as Nahyaliz Rodriguez had 11 kills and Vielka Sanchez delivered 22 assists while Haverhill defeated Reading, 3-1, behind the play of Jada Burdier.
Burdier led the Hillies with 17 kills, 19 digs and 4 aces. Sister Kya Burdier came through with 27 assists.
Gotobed in top form
Olivia Gotobed, the MVC Player of the Year, was in prime form Monday as she paced the North Andover girls soccer team to a 3-0 victory over Peabody in the Division 1 North quarterfinals.
Gotobed scored twice in the second half, the second goal “a beautiful shot from 30 yards out into the upper corner” according to coach Lisa Rasanen, and had a role in the first half goal when she was taken down and Katie Wojcik responded with a free kick goal.
Page Pefine, who got a knee in the chest and had to come out of the game, and Caitlyn Wessel combined for the shutout for North Andover, which is scheduled to be at Westford Thursday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals. The two teams scrimmaged in the preseason and battled to a 1-1 tie.
Andover FH to finals
The Andover field hockey team is back in the Division 1 North final, where it’s been nine of the last 10 years, following a 1-0 victory over a strong Natick club. Sydney Gregory scored the lone goal on a corner with an assist to Hanna Medwar and Paige Gillette made seven saves in goal.
The Warriors (15-2-4) will face unbeaten No. 1 seed Acton-Boxboro in the finals at 3 p.m. Saturday at Reading High School. A-B defeated Chelmsford, 6-2 Monday.
Raiders give test
Central Catholic gave unbeaten No. 1 seed Winchester a real test before falling short, 3-1, losing 25-23 in the fourth game. Olivia Hall had 15 kills, 3 blocks and 2 aces for the Raiders (11-8) and Olivia Thomas-Roy passed out 33 assists.
