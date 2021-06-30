HAVERHILL -- Haverhill Post 4 scored eight runs early and then hung on to defeat Saugus 10-7 in the opener of the District 8 American Legion season last night at Haverhill Stadium.
Ryan Brown (2-2, 2 runs), Nico Guiardo (2-4, 2 runs) and Mark Casto (2-3, 3-RBI) led the Haverhill offense.
Post 4 used 5 pitchers in the game, as Jacob Albis struck out two in one inning of relief to earn the win in relief of starter Bryan Carter who struck out six in 2 2/3 innings of work.
Haverhill (1-0) travels to Beverly High School Thursday night for a 6 p.m. start.
