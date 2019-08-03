Haverhill's Dallion Johnson places third at A Shot for Life

HANOVER — Dallion Johnson stood a step behind the 3-point line, putting up shot after shot for what felt like an eternity. With his father grabbing rebounds and feeding him passes, the Haverhill resident tried to clear his mind, focusing only on his own shooting form and not on how the other elite shooters around him were doing.
Johnson, a rising senior at Phillips Andover who recently committed to Penn State for basketball, was a first-time participant in the annual A Shot For Life Challenge. The event, which doubles as a highly-competitive shooting contest and a fundraiser benefitting the Dr. Curry Research Laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, brings together some of the top players in the state who vie for the honor of being named Best Shooter in Massachusetts.
The goal? Make as many free throws, jumpers and 3-pointers as possible over a full two hours of shooting.
“It’s kind of hard, it definitely is tough focusing that long,” Johnson said. “My mind started going in different places and I started thinking about different things, but at the end I didn’t really feel any pressure, at the end I thought I focused more so I got hot and kept making them.”
Johnson had as strong a finish as anyone, hitting 20-plus 3-pointers in a row over multiple stretches in the final minutes. The final surge, coupled with a consistent effort throughout, earned Johnson a spot on the podium at the end. He finished third overall out of 16 competitors, behind champion Jay Dieterle of Rivers (who shot 89%) and Scituate star Jack Poirier.
Outside of Dieterle’s top percentage, none of the final results were announced after the event. Johnson and the others will be sent their shooting percentage in the coming days, at which point it will be their choice of whether or not to share it, organizers said.
To prepare for the competition, Johnson and the other competitors, who included Central Catholic’s Kaylee Thomas in the girls event and other North Shore standouts like Newburyport’s Casey McLaren and Governor’s Academy’s Will Batchelder, spent as much time as they could putting up shots. But there’s not much you can do to prepare to go for two hours straight, which Johnson said was the most challenging part.
“I thought it was good, I expected it to be tougher physically, I didn’t realize that the mental part is really the key,” Johnson said. “You’ve got to stay focused and be mentally strong, because two hours of shooting, that’s just crazy. But physically I feel good, I’m not really hurting or anything.”
The third place finish was the latest in what has been a great couple of weeks for Johnson, who recently made his commitment to Penn State official. Johnson said having that squared away has been a huge relief, and now he’s excited to look ahead to his last season of high school basketball.
“Just getting ready, trying to get in some run, playing a lot of one on one and working on the parts of my game that I need to improve,” he said.
