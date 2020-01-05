Any wrestler is well aware of the frustration, the disappointment and, very often, the pain.
If you’re not competing with the first team, and the rewards are few, is all the time spent, the hard work and the aches and pain really worth it?
Quite often, the answer is no, and it’s time to hang up the wrestling shoes.
Haverhill’s Reece Millington was at that point a year ago, early in his junior season at Castleton University. After a tough sophomore campaign and with prospects not great to become a starter, he decided to call it quits.
For about three weeks.
“I went to the coach (Scott Legacy) at the beginning of November and told him my heart wasn’t in it anymore,” said Millington. “But by Thanksgiving, I called him and told him I had to come back. I missed it too much.”
After coming back, Millington got a huge win in a dual meet against Southern Maine, a pin at 157 pounds that helped Castleton win the meet. But, again, he was not a regular starter.
However, he does have a new perspective on his predicament, always battling for a spot on what is becoming one of the top Division 3 teams in New England.
“My freshman and sophomore year, I looked at it like, ‘Well, this stinks,’ and it bothered me a lot,” said Millington. “But now I don’t look at it as discouraging. I look at it as motivating. The goal is to be a starter and make regional, and I’ll keep working at it.”
A 157-pounder as a freshman and junior, recording a fine 15-9 record as a freshman, when he was 2-2 as a starter in dual meets and recorded the team’s first-ever win as a new program, Millington tried wrestling at 149 as a sophomore, but that didn’t work out well, going 18-20.
“It was a mistake, losing the weight and trying that,” he says now.
This year, Millington is up a weight class at 165 and wrestling well, with a 14-7 record, competing mainly in tournaments. But he’s wrestled in only one dual meet because he’s stuck behind Michael Angers, who is 6-1 in duals and one of the best wrestlers on the team.
With that in mind, Millington is mulling a drop to 157 where he feels he may have a better chance at starting.
Whatever the weight, Millington feels that he has, without a doubt, progressed as a wrestler.
“I definitely feel like I’m more well rounded and prepared for more situations,” he said. “I still like to go to my bread-and-butter cradle, but I can do more things.”
Although he’ll be disappointed if he’s not a Castleton starter by the end of the year, Millington will not regret sticking it out. He realizes he has gotten so much from the sport.
“I found out I couldn’t not wrestle,” said Millington, a criminal justice major who will join the Police Academy after graduating. “It’s taught me a certain kind of discipline you don’t get in high school because you’re responsible for a lot more of what you do.
“It’s also humbled me a lot. I’ve learned that no matter how down you can get, you just have to keep working at it.”
Legacy is certainly happy that Millington returned from what he calls “his brief sabbatical” and has stuck it out.
“I can’t say enough good things about Reece,” said Legacy. “He brings it every day in practice and he’s a leader on and off the mat. He’s an exceptional teammate, he helps with recruiting and he does whatever needs to be done.”
With Castleton in its fourth year of wrestling, Legacy has the program on the move. It’s currently 6-2 and ranked third in New England. It also boasts one of the larger squads in New England, of 41 wrestlers for the 10 weight classes, making it even tougher to become a starter.
But Millington will keep trying, recognizing that the journey toward his goal can be as rewarding as the goal itself.
Millington’s path
Haverhill’s Reece Millington has won plenty of matches at Castleton University, but has been less successful (so far) as a starter in dual meets.
Freshman -- 15-9 (2-0 in duals)
Sophomore -- 18-20 (2-6)
Junior -- 11-11 (1-2)
Senior, prior to Jan. 1 -- 14-7 (0-1)
