Haverhill's Nicolosi at his best when it mattered

METHUEN — Talk about being under the radar!
After failing to reach his goal of being a state champion, not much was expected from Haverhill senior Jake Nicolosi over the weekend at the New England Tournament at Methuen High School.
But, on the biggest stage of them all, Nicolosi was at his best and prevailed as the 145-pound New England champ, defeating Springfield Central’s Mahari Miller 3-2 in the finals.
That’s the same Mahari Miller who pinned him in the All-State finals.
“It feels great ... (and yet) it doesn’t feel real,” said Nicolosi, who ended the tournament with a 41-2 record. “This is definitely the highlight of my career.”
After a scoreless first period, Mahari escaped in the second period to take a 1-0 lead. But Nicolosi got an escape of his own in the third period and followed that with a takedown for a 3-1 lead. He gave Miller an escape, but then held on for the victory.
Nicolosi had a somewhat similar semifinal match. Trailing Kyle Merritt of Chariho (R.I.) 2-1 after the first period, he got an escape and takedown to take a 4-2 lead. Merritt crept to within one point, 4-3, in the third but Nicolosi got a takedown in the last 10 seconds of the match and got a pin in the last two seconds.
“Jake wrestled exactly how he can wrestle,” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor. “Even after last week (All-States) and states, we knew he was good enough to win this if he was wrestling well. We never lost faith in him.
“I think he looked the best he ever has. He seems to wrestle his best when there is no pressure on him.”
Nicolosi will bring a 182-28 record with him when he travels, along with several other Hillies, to nationals March 26-28 at Virginia Beach. Those 182 wins are a school record, but they might not last long because sophomore teammate Ben Davoli, who was sixth at 113 Saturday, already has 102 wins.
Although he’s not sure where, Nicolosi wants to wrestle in college next year. There were already several colleges interested in him and, after Saturday, there will be more.
“I’ve already gotten some texts from coaches,” said Nicolosi, who will surely get even more with a strong showing at nationals.
Lawlor, meanwhile, in addition to being thrilled for Nicolosi, also got some personal satisfaction from the senior’s performance.
“This was a big one for me and (assistant coach) Nick (Wormald),” said Lawlor. “We’ve had nine kids in the finals at state and New England and Jake is the first one to win.”
****************************************************
“I think he (Nicolosi) looked the best he ever has. He seems to wrestle his best when there is no pressure on him.”
Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.