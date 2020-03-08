METHUEN — After he failed on his quest to place first at either the Division 1 state meet or All-State meet, not much was expected of Haverhill senior Jake Nicolosi at the New England Tournament this weekend at Methuen High School.
Which is exactly what Nicolosi wanted.
“I like being the underdog,” said Nicolosi Saturday afternoon. “I wasn’t seeded and there was no pressure on me. I like it when no one is expecting much from me.”
Apparently so. Nicolosi won both of his matches Saturday, slipping past Connecticut champion Billy Carr of Southington, 8-7 with a late escape in the quarterfinals, to advance to today’s semifinals, which begin at 11 a.m.. He is guaranteed of becoming the Hillies’ first New England placer in four years.
Today’s other semifinalists were more expected.
Central Catholic’s Jimmy Glynn (106) and Mike Glynn (138) both advanced as did Salem’s Beau Dillon (220) and Josh Ozoria (285), Pinkerton’s Sterling McLaughlin (182) and Pelham’s Conor Maslanek (195). Mike Glynn, Dillon, McLaughlin and Maslanek are all returning New England placers.
GLYNN POWER
It was definitely a big day for the Glynn brothers, with sophomore Jimmy leading the way. He began with a 10-6 decision, then had a 22-second pin and, wrestling with a bruised shoulder, recorded a pin in 1:26 in the quarterfinals.
“I feel good and the shoulder didn’t bother me,” said Jimmy, who is now 52-5. “I’m taking it one match at a time but it’d be nice to make the finals.”
If he makes it there, brother Mike, who finished third at 120 last year, may join him. He recorded a hard-earned 5-3 decision in his first match before routing Mason Lynch of Cumberland with a 15-0 technical fall in the quarterfinals.
If Mike (57-1) makes the finals, he may have to face Danbury’s Ryan Jack, an All-American and defending New England champion.
“I always want to win and I think I can beat anyone on any given day,” he said. “Jack can be beaten.”
SALEM’S TWO BIGS
After disposing of Central Catholic’s Anthony Mears, 6-3, in his first match, Dillon made fast work of Keefe Tech’s Nero Bono in the quarterfinals, recording a one-minute pin to improve his record to 56-1.
Dillon was followed by heavyweight Josh Ozoria, who had two solid 5-2 decisions, to improve to 56-5 on the year. He will face Tewksbury’s tough Dylan Chandler in this morning’s semifinals.
Otherwise, it was not a great first day for the Blue Devils as Ryan O’Rourke (106), Matt Adams (126) and George Boudreau (138) all lost twice to bow out of the tournament.
Adams (55-8), a returning New England placer, advanced to the quarterfinals and was leading Danbury’s Tyler Johnson, 8-5 in a wild affair before getting pinned in the third period. He also got pinned in his consolation match.
Boudreau (56-9) was 2-2 on the day. He had a solid 6-4 decision over St. John’s Prep’s Rawson Iwanicki of Andover in a consolation match but was eliminated by Timberlane’s Nick Pallaria, 9-4, in a consolation quarterfinal match.
STERLING ‘RIDES’ ALONG
After getting a pin in his first match, Pinkerton senior Sterling McLaughlin came up against rugged Cory Grifka of Mount Hope. Grifka took a 2-1 lead in the first period, but McLaughlin got an escape and take down in the second period and then, after yielding an escape, aggressively rode Grifka for the entire third period for a 4-3 victory.
Sophomore teammate Jack Mackiernan lost in the quarterfinals to Bishop Hendricken’s Nicholas Fine, but battled back with a 6-1 consolation victory to advance in the consolation bracket to today’s finale.
MASLANEK DOMINATES
After a workmanlike 7-2 decision in his first 195-pound match, Pelham junior Conor Maslanek dominated his quarterfinal match with a 9-0 major decision over King Philip’s Shawn Conniff. He will face Jamikael Lytle of Northwestern (Conn,) in the semifinals today.
In the other 195-pound semifinal will be Mount Anthony’s Sam Wilkins and Abbas Abdulrahman of Concord, who Maslanek beat in last week’s Meet of Champions finals. Abdulrahman won a wild 12-9 decision over Springfield Central’s Darby McLaughlin in the quarterfinals.
ONLY 2 OWLS LEFT
It was a tough first round and a tough first day in general for Timberlane, which only has two wrestlers — 132-pounder Codey Wild and Pallaria alive in the consolation round.
Wild (42-7) dropped a heartbreaking 2-1 decision in his first match, but he battled back with three straight victories, eliminating North Andover senior and good friend Ethan Ford, 3-1, in his last match of the day.
Pallaria (45-7) advanced to the quarterfinals, where he had to face Jack. But the Owl junior was far from intimidated and gave the Danbury All-American all he could handle before dropping an 8-6 decision.
“Nick wrestled a really good match and I thought there were points he got that were not given to him,” said Timberlane coach Barry Chooljian. “He didn’t back down and he gave him (Jack) a battle.”
If Wild or Pallaria win their first match today, they will place somewhere. Otherwise, the Owls will fail to place a wrestler at New England for the first time in 25 years.
Owls’ sophomore Cooper Kelley did advance to the quarterfinals but then dropped two straight.
100TH WINS
Among those still alive in the consolation bracket is Haverhill 113-pound sophomore Ben Davoli, who won the 100th match of his career after defeating Springfield Central’s Josh Jackson with an impressive 12-3 major decision.
Also, while he did not advance to today, Methuen’s CJ Brown also won the 100th match of his career and had a fine tournament, winning three of five matches and getting edged 6-4 in his last match of the day.
New England Tournament
Top Day 1 team scores: Danbury 48, Springfield Central 41.5, Essex 37.5, Ponaganset 37, Salem 32, Coventry 31.5, Fairfield Warde 31, Mt. Anthony 31, Bishop Hendricken 30, Charlho 28, Cumberland 28, Central Catholic 27.5
Today’s semifinals (11 a.m.):
106: Michael Longo (Trunbull, CT) vs. Zachary Soda (Burlington) / Josh Brault (Joel Barlow, VT) vs. Jimmy Glynn (Central Catholic); 113: Michael Rapuano (Middletown, CT) vs. Cameron Soda (Burlington) / Nicholas Curley (St. John’s Prep) vs. Evan Kinney (Chelmsford); 120: Joziah Fry (Conventry, RI) vs. Hunter Adrian (Melrose) / Ian Darling (Masconomet) vs. Calvin Dalton (Salem); 126: Tyler Johnson (Danbury, CT) vs. Max Leete (Danvers) / Michael Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) vs. Hunter Verge (Saint Johnsbury, VT); 132: Kaya Bogle (Hingham) vs. Devin Matthews (Gilbert, CT) / Mason Clarke (Conventry, RI) vs. Ty Finn (Simsbury, CT); 138: Khalil Bourjelli (New Milford, CT) vs. Ryan Jack (Danbury, CT) / Mike Glynn (Central Catholic) vs. T. Nichols (Bristol Eastern, ME)
145: Jake Nicolosi (Haverhill) vs. Kyle Merritt (Charlho, RI) ; Mahari Miller (Springfield Central) vs. Saul Pera (Simsbury, CT); 152: Anson Dewar (Merrimack, NH) vs. Tyler Sung (New Canaan, CT) / Mark Ward (Mount View, ME) vs. Aidan Farra (Cumberland, RI); 160: Nicholas Fine (Bishop Hendricken, RI) vs. Dean Tsiranides (Fairfield Prep, CT) / Austin Morris (Keene, NH) vs. Brevin Cassella (Nashoba); 170: Ryan Powers (Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech, CT) vs. Seth Carney (Essex, VT) / Ben Laurence (Mount Ararat-Brusnwick, ME) vs. Kyle Gora (Alvirne, NH); 182: Billy Carr (Southington, CT) vs. James Danis (Essex, VT) / Sterling McLaughlin (Pinkerton) vs. Spencer Fetrow (Holliston); 195: Abbas Abdulrahman (Concord, NH) vs. Sam Wilkins (Mt. Anthony, VT) / Conor Maslanek (Pelham) vs. Jamikael Lytle (Northwestern, CT); 220: Beau Dillon (Salem) vs. Joao Neiva (Milford) / Chris Gens (Avon, CT) vs. Jeffrey Worster(Oxford Hills, ME); HVY: Tyrek Williams (New Bedford) vs. Tristan Kemp (Quabbin) / Josh Ozoria (Salem) vs. Dylan Chandler (Tewksbury)
New England Tournament
Where: Methuen High
When: 11 a.m. semifinals; 2:30 p.m. finals
Leading teams: Danbury, Springfield Central
Local semifinalists: Central Catholic’s Jimmy Glynn (106) and Mike Glynn (138), Haverhill’s Jake Nicolosi (145), Pinkerton’s Sterling McLaughlin (182), Pelham’s Conor Maslanek (195) and Salem’s Beau Dillon (220) and Josh Ozoria (285)
