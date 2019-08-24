It’s likely that no one had more fun playing baseball this summer than Haverhill’s Kyle O’Neill.
It’s probable that no one played more baseball, and it’s almost a certainty that no one played more games in Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium than O’Neill, a rising sophomore at Wentworth Institute.
O’Neill played shortstop for Haverhill Post 4, hitting a solid team-leading .364 for the District 8 regular season champs that finished 15-4 (17-10 including Independent games). He then doubled as a third baseman for the North Shore Baseball League champion Kingston Night Owls, who had a final record of 30-5. Both teams play their home games at Trinity Stadium.
“At the beginning of the summer, I talked to (Legion coach) Larry O’Brien and (Night Owls’) coach (Paul) Sartori and both said it was best for me to get a lot of at-bats,” said O’Neill. “It worked out great.
“I probably played six days a week most of the summer. I got a ton of at-bats and both teams wanted to win, and did win, so it was a great experience.”
Getting at-bats was of utmost importance because O’Neill got very few as a freshman second baseman at Wentworth. He only went to the plate 10 times, getting three hits.
O’Neill’s first priority was playing for Post 4, for which he was clearly the team’s most consistent hitter. When the Legion did not play, he’d play for the Night Owls, primarily part-time at first. He was clearly instrumental in the Legion’s successful season.
“We needed O’Neill to have to carry the offense and he came through,” said Post 4 co-coach John Trask. “Kyle only had 10 at-bats at Wentworth this spring so it took him a couple of weeks to find his stroke.“He hit cleanup for us every game this summer, and finished with a 10-game hitting streak going 15/29 at a .517 clip. The more he played, including his games with the Night Owls, the hotter he got.”Said O’Neill: “The quality of pitching was really tough (with the Night Owls) and it took me awhile to adjust. But by the end of the summer, I had a lot of confidence.”
Fortunately for the Night Owls, that confidence peaked in the NSBL playoffs. Taking over as the team’s regular third baseman, O’Neill was a force, going 9 for 23 for a .391 average, which was fourth best on the team. He was third in runs with seven.
“It was a lot of fun and I improved my approach at the plate,” said O’Neill, who gives Night Owl veteran Nick Comei some credit for his development. “I learned to not try to do too much, to be patient.
“This summer is definitely going to be a big confidence boost for me next year (at Wentworth).”
Sartori has no doubt about that.
“The experience he got this summer is going to be so helpful for him,” said Sartori. “He’s going to be so much more prepared when he plays at Wenjtworth. And I think Kyle’s best baseball is still ahead of him. He still has a lot of potential because he listens and learns and then executes.”
As for next summer, O’Neill will be too old to play for Post 4, but he has no doubt that he’ll once again be playing games at Trinity Stadium.
“I love playing there — it’s a fantastic facility — and I’m definitely going to be playing for the Night Owls,” he said. “It’s probably the most fun I’ve ever had playing and the playoffs were great.”
*************************************
Kyle O’Neill
