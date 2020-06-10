Haverhill Senior Baseball is still accepting applications for the 2020 season. The application can be found on the website Haverhillseniorbaseball.com. The season will start in July and is open to anyone between the ages of 13 thru 15 living in the Haverhill area. Any questions please contact Larry O’Brien at 978-373-6982 or Dan Francescone at 978-807-5068.
Haverhill Senior Baseball still accepting registrations
