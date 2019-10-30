It’s not technically a playoff game, but Haverhill and host Malden have a huge matchup Friday night.
Both teams are winless and anxious to demonstrate that they can play winning football when given the opportunity. They look evenly matched.
Haverhill has been hot and cold, at times looking very effective, like in its games against Methuen and Lawrence. Both were games the Hillies could have won. In other games, they’ve looked overmatched.
My guess is that if Haverhill can avoid multiple turnovers, it will pull out its first win of the year, with Jabari Baptiste and Teyshon McGee playing key roles. Prediction: Haverhill 21, Malden 13
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Westford (3-4) at North Andover (4-3): The Knights are gradually becoming a tough, all-around team that few in Division 2 will want to play. Prediction: North Andover 21, Westford 7
Whittier (4-3) at Gr. Lowell (6-1): The Wildcats have been playing well recently, but are they consistent enough? Prediction: Gr. Lowell 21, Whittier 12
Bedford (6-2) at Pinkerton (5-3): This should go down to the wire and could show that the Astros have regrouped. Prediction: Pinkerton 21, Bedford 17
Pelham (6-2) at Manchester West (3-5): West is improved, but nearly enough. Prediction: Pelham 31, Manchester West 14
Windham (3-5) at Concord (2-5): If the Jaguars are focused, they’re a better team. Prediction: Windham 21, Concord 14
Lawrence Academy (1-6) at Brooks (2-4): It looks like two in a row for the Green & White. Prediction: Brooks 23, Lawrence Academy 13
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Methuen (4-3) at Andover (5-3): The Warriors got a wakeup call last week when they survived Lowell with their last-play touchdown. Prediction: Andover 28, Methuen 14
Lexington (2-5) at Central Catholic (6-1): The problem with these playoffs are the first-round mismatches. This is one of them. Prediction: Central Catholic 35, Lexington 7
St. Mary’s (4-3) at Gr. Lawrence (4-3): Will the week off help the Reggies for their playoff opener? This is a tossup. Prediction: Gr. Lawrence 22, St. Mary’s 21
Somerville (2-5) at Pentucket (6-1): Last week’s masterpiece should carry over. Prediction: Pentucket 28, Somerville 7
Memorial (1-7) at Salem (6-2): This should be an easy playoff tuneup for the Blue Devils. Prediction: Salem 35, Memorial 7
Con-Val (1-7) at Sanborn (0-8): Flip a coin. Prediction: Sanborn 14, Con-Val 7
Worcester Academy (0-6) at Phillips Academy (1-4): The Big Blue need to win this one. Prediction: Phillips 24, Worcester Academy 13
Season record: 70-21 (9-3 last week)
