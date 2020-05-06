Name, Position: SHANNON ALVINO, catcher.
Future plans: University of New England, Biochemistry
Coach Kara Melillo: “Shannon will be continuing her softball career next year at UNE. She was our starting catcher for the past two seasons and was a confident leader behind the plate with an infectious personality. She ended her career hitting .361.”
Name, Position: ELIANA KANE, right field
Future plans: University of New England, Osteopathy
Coach Kara Melillo: “Eliana will be continuing her hockey career next year at UNE. Ellie had a great softball career at HHS, starting all three seasons. She ended her career hitting .378 and was a leader in our outfield.”
Name, Position: VAYOLET OVALLES, outfield
Future plans: Merrimack College, Civil Engineering
Coach Kara Melillo: “She was a two year varsity player for us with a positive personality that was fun to be around. We are going to miss her encouragement and sense of humor next year.
Name, Position: FELICYA DECICCO, left field/catcher
Future plans: Nichols College, Sports Management
Coach Kara Melillo: “Felicya will be continuing her softball career at Nichols. She was an infielder and DP for us the past three seasons. Her knowledge of the game and athleticism will be missed next year.”
Name, Position: ALYSSA WILSON, pitcher
Future plans: University of New England, Marine Biology
Coach Kara Melillo: “Alyssa will be continuing her softball career at UNE. Alyssa had a stellar year last year both on the mound and at the plate. She ended the season with a 2.19 ERA while striking out 45, while having a .408 average at the plate.”
Name, Position: LINDSAY JOUBERT, centerfield
Future plans: Endicott College, business management
Coach Kara Melillo: “Lindsay will be continuing her softball career at Endicott College. She started her whole high school career in centerfield and was a big contributor offensively, ending her career with a .367 average.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.