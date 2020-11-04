This field hockey thing is turning out quite nicely for Haverhill sophomore Karina Savvas.
Last year, almost on a whim, she decided to give field hockey a try as a secondary sport to her specialty, lacrosse.
“I just wanted to do a fall sport,” said Savvas. “I played a little field hockey in sixth grade but didn’t like it that much so I stopped.”
Learning the game as a freshman, Savvas split time between JV and varsity, scoring several goals for the JV and one for the varsity.
Well, what a difference a year makes. As the surprising Hillies have gotten off to a 3-0-1 start thanks largely to standout goalie Zoe Martin, Savvas has scored all five of the team’s goals.
“I think it’s pretty crazy,” said Savvas. “It’s like ‘why me?’ It makes me feel special, but it’s not just me — the whole team puts me in position to score.”
Savvas isn’t quite sure why she’s been so successful scoring goals. saying it’s partly “just being in the right place at the right time,” but head coach Emma Panto isn’t totally shocked.
“She’s a natural athlete with a (growing) passion for field hockey,” said Panto. “She has improved so much.”
Naturally, scoring goals and winning games has changed Savvas’ view of playing field hockey.
“It was a little discouraging (last year) ... it was frustrating that we weren’t winning; it was upsetting,” she said. “It’s so much fun now.
“We thought we’d be better this year. We have a couple of good freshmen and I think we’re in better shape and more prepared. It’s been really exciting.”
Although Savvos has been instrumental in the Hillies’ start, she knows that Martin is by far the team’s MVP.
“She (Martin) is amazing and we know if we had a different goalie, we wouldn’t be where we are,” said Savvas. “She carries our team and she gives us so much confidence. You know she’s going to make the big stop.”
Whoever is responsible, the goals scored and games won have lifted field hockey’s status for Savvas.
“Lacrosse is my main sport — I’ve been playing it since the fifth grade, I enjoy it a little more and I feel I’m better at it,” she said. “But field hockey is getting close. I wasn’t sure if I was going to like it. As I have gotten to know the sport I am enjoying it more and more. My teammates make it fun and ... I like the environment and being on a winning team.”
And, truth be told, it’s rather nice when you’re playing a big role on that winning team.v
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.