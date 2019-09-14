Haverhill stopped by St. John's Prep in season opener

HAVERHILL -- The Haverhill cheerleaders held up a banner reading “Cage the Eagles” for the players to run through before the game.
But the Hillies were unable to slow the high-flying visitors down, as St. John’s took charge early and improved to 2-0 with a 34-14 victory at Trinity Stadium.
Senior quarterback Matt Crowley completed five of six passes for 144 yards and a touchdown -- all in the first half while sophomore tailback James Guy had four touchdown runs and rushed for 143 yards in the first 24 minutes. The Eagles scored 21 points in the opening quarter, and tacked on 13 more before intermission.
“We challenged the kids to start fast,” said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. “We’ve been working on tempo to put the defense on their heels.”
It was the first game of the season for Haverhill (0-1).
The visitors took drove 84 yards on just four plays to start the scoring, with Crowley completing passes to Jackson Delaney and Matt Duchemin before Delaney hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass.
It took the home team only four plays to answer after Disani Houston returned the kickoff to the Prep 41. Quarterback Brady Skafas, a three year starter, found Jayden Johnson for a 35-yard touchdown, and after Jakob Wimmer added the extra point it was all tied up at 7-7.
But it took St. John’s less than a minute to regain the lead after a long kickoff return by freshman Joenel Aguero. Guy picked up 48 yards on the first play from scrimmage, and then blasted in from a yard out.
The defense dug in to pin Haverhill deep and force a punt, and two plays later the Eagles were on the board again. Aguero caught a 29-yard pass, and then Guy burst off tackle from the 11 to put his team up by two TD’s late in the opening quarter.
It was all Guy on the next touchdown, carrying the ball seven times for 40 yards, capped by a 5-yard run to pay dirt, but he wasn’t done yet. In the final minute of the half he broke free around the right side for 26 yards and his fourth TD of the afternoon.
“We had good practices all week,” said Guy. “It felt really good to go up big by the half.”
Junior QB Jonathan Bunnell ran the SJP offense in the second half, and seven different ball carriers got touches. The Hillies scored their second touchdown with a minute left in the game when Jabari Baptiste found the end zone from seven yards out.
“Tim O’Connor does a nice job with the program,” said St. Pierre. “He’s a Prep guy, and I have a lot of respect for him. His kids always play hard, but they were over-matched today.”
St. John’s Prep 34, Haverhill 14
St. John’s Prep (2-0): 21 13 0 0 — 34
Haverhill (0-1): 7 0 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
SJP — Jackson Delaney 47 pass from Matt Crowley (Nolan Philpott kick)
H — Jayden Johnson 35 pass from Brady Skafas (Jakob Wimmer kick)
SJP — James Guy 1 run (Philpott kick)
SJP — Guy 11 run (Philpott kick)
Second Quarter
SJP — Guy 5 run (kick failed)
SJP — Guy 26 run (Philpott kick)
Fourth Quarter
H — Jabari Baptiste 7 run (Wimmer kick)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: HAVERHILL (32-127): Jabari Baptiste 17-84, Disani Houston 6-19, Brady Skafas 7-15, Carlton Campbell 1-7, Teyshon McGee 1-2; SJP (34-214): James Guy 13-143, Max Laplante 7-44, Charlie Wilmot 1-11, Jim Schneiders 2-10, Matt Stewart 4-7, Jonathan Zion 2-5, Pat Nistl 2-1, Grady McGowan 1-0, Jonathan Bunnell 2-(-7)
PASSING: HAVERHILL — Skafas 7-12-1, 113; SJP — Matt Crowley 5-6-0, 144
RECEIVING: HAVERHILL — McGee 3-60, Jayden Johnson 2-45, Baptiste 1-12, Houston 1-(-4); SJP — Matt Duchemin 2-59, Jackson Delaney 2-56, Joenel Aguero 1-29
