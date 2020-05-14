KEVIN CONNORS, Right Side
Future plans: Colby Sawyer, Volleyball
Coach Vincent Pettis: “Three- year starter. Two-year captain. Great leader for our young team. Kevin kept his teammates focused and moving in a positive direction.”
NICK DIMATTIA, Middle
Future plans: Johnson and Wales
Coach Vincent Pettis: “Two year starter. Has a lot of passion for the game. Very intelligent attacker. Outthought his opponents.”
JON VAILLANCOURT, Setter
Future plans: UMaine
Coach Vincent Pettis: “Three-year starter. Did a great job of bettering the ball. Could turn an ugly pass into an effective set and attack.”
PAT GOSSELIN, Middle
Future plans: UMass Boston
Coach Vincent Pettis: “Three-year starter. Very versatile. Allowed us to move people around so that we could play match ups versus our opponents. Very enthusiastic at games and practice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.