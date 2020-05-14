KEVIN CONNORS, Right Side

Future plans: Colby Sawyer, Volleyball

Coach Vincent Pettis: “Three- year starter. Two-year captain. Great leader for our young team. Kevin kept his teammates focused and moving in a positive direction.”

 

NICK DIMATTIA, Middle

Future plans: Johnson and Wales

Coach Vincent Pettis: “Two year starter. Has a lot of passion for the game. Very intelligent attacker. Outthought his opponents.”

 

JON VAILLANCOURT, Setter

Future plans: UMaine

Coach Vincent Pettis: “Three-year starter. Did a great job of bettering the ball. Could turn an ugly pass into an effective set and attack.”

PAT GOSSELIN, Middle

Future plans: UMass Boston

Coach Vincent Pettis: “Three-year starter. Very versatile. Allowed us to move people around so that we could play match ups versus our opponents. Very enthusiastic at games and practice.” 

 

