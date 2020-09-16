If there was any question whether Haverhill’s Nate Allen, at 28-years-old, could still be a force on the football field, he answered in dramatic style earlier this summer.
“The other team ran a screen pass, the receiver cut back to the middle of the field and lost the ball,” he remembered. “The ball took a perfect bounce into my arms and I ran for a 30-yard scoop-and-score touchdown. I still have a lot of football left to play, and more highlights.”
Now 11 years removed from leading Whittier Tech to a perfect season and an Eastern Mass. Division 4 Super Bowl title, Allen is still dishing out hits and big plays, as a member of the semipro Haverhill Hitmen.
“This season’s been extremely exciting,” said Allen. “We’ve joined the (semipro) East Coast Football League, and with everything going on with the coronavirus pandemic, it’s exciting to be able to get out there and play the game I love with a great group of talented players.”
The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Allen is the starting middle linebacker and fullback for the second-year Hitmen, who are 2-2 in the COVID-19 delayed season.
“Nate is the centerpiece to any defense he plays on,” said Hitmen co-owner Jeremiah Arriaga. “He was the first player to be named captain last season. I’ve played against him or with him since we were kids, and he’s still the best middle linebacker I’ve shared the field with. He’s always in the right spot and impossible to run through. He’s also a force with the ball in his hands or blocking at fullback.”
Now seven years into his semipro football career, and employed as an in-house HVAC technician, what keeps Allen returning to the gridiron a decade after most of his high school teammates hung up their cleats?
“I love the competition,” said Allen, who was the 2017 New England Football League Class-AA defensive Player of the Year. “I love the physical play. There’s nothing like going out once a week, for 60 minutes, for an all-out battle against the guys lined up across from you. I also love the bonds you create with your teammates.”
As a senior at Whittier, Allen (class of 2010) starred at linebacker and fullback for the Wildcats, who rolled to a perfect 12-0 record. He ran for eight touchdowns that fall, including the go-ahead score in Whittier’s 14-12 win over East Boston in the EMass. Division 4 Super Bowl, under the state’s old playoff system.
“Winning that championship at Whittier was one of the greatest times of my life,” said Allen. “We had a lot of unfinished business after losing to Amesbury the year before in the semifinals. We all put the work in, and made the dream of an undefeated season and championship a reality.”
After high school, Allen played some football at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Penn., before embarking on his career.
His love of football reignited in 2014, when he joined the Port City Vipers (Portsmouth, N.H.). A year later, he and Arriaga helped lead the Vipers to the New England Football League Class-A championship.
Last fall, Allen jumped at the chance to play for his home city, when he joined the Hitmen for their inaugural season.
“There’s nothing like playing for your hometown,” he said. “Even though I went to Whittier, it’s always exciting to wear ‘Haverhill’ across your chest when you grow up in this city. I was excited to help bring a team to the city.”
While Allen is now approaching 30-years-old, he has no intention of calling it a career anytime soon.
“I plan on playing until my body says I can’t,” he said. “My body hasn’t fallen apart yet. As long as I’m playing at a high level, I will be on the field.”
SEMIPRO VETERAN
Haverhilll’s Nate Allen, who led Whittier a Super Bowl title in 2009, is a semipro football veteran.
Team Years Accomplishments
Port City Vipers 2014-15 Won NEFL title
Granite State Destroyers 2016-18 Two-time team defensive MVP (2016-17)
Haverhill Hitmen 2019-20 Two-year captain
