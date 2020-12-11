While the Merrimack Valley’s golf courses are covered in snow, Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo is set to represent New England on the links in the state known as “The Golf Capital of the World.”
The Haverhill High star was one of eight athletes to earn a spot on Team New England for the 39th annual Doral Publix Junior Championship at the Trump National Doral Golf Resort in Miami, Fla. next weekend. He will then play in the individual tournament on Dec. 21-23.
“I am extremely excited to play in this tournament,” said Azevedo. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I can’t wait!”
Coming off an All-Scholastic junior season for the Hillies, Azevedo earned the spot on team New England — which includes players from Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island — in September.
“There was a qualifier on Sept. 27 at Rehoboth Country Club (Rehoboth, Mass.) to win a spot on the team,” he remembered. “I won that qualifier, shooting a 4-under 67. That was one of my best scores ever. I was super excited and celebrated this win with my family.”
The Junior Championship is one of three tournament that Azevedo will play in Florida in the next four weeks. This weekend, he will play in the Tampa Bay Junior Open, and on Jan. 2-3, he will compete in the Junior Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort and Spa in Palm Beach Garden.
Azevedo enters those tournaments after a stellar fall for Haverhill High. He took third at the Merrimack Valley Conference “Golf Day” — which took the place of the MVC Championship that was cancelled due to the coronavirus — with a 73.
During the regular season, he earn medalist honors three times and led Haverhill in all but two meets as the Hillies went 11-1 and tied Andover High for the MVC Division 1 regular season title. The state didn’t hold postseason meets.
“Aiden is so committed to the game of golf,” said Kevin Murphy, Haverhill’s golf coach since 1999. “He eats, drinks and sleeps golf. He’s constantly working to get better and challenges himself against the best competition.”
Azevedo, who was an All-MVC pick as a sophomore, fell in love with golf while playing on his neighborhood course in Haverhill.
“I was about 6-years-old and my dad used to take me out all the time to the par-3 course that’s in my neighborhood (Northfields),” he said. “I picked up a swing pretty quick and I liked competing against the neighborhood adults. It all progressed from there.”
He has since competed in a number of elite tournaments, including the U.S. Kids Golf Teen World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C., the PGA Junior League National Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., and the American Junior Golf Association Junior Golf Hub Championship in Chicopee, Mass.
In the spring and summer, during the COVID-19 shutdown, Azevedo’s home became a go-to spot for golfer friends.
“I have a small golf simulator in my garage, and I invited my friends over to practice,” he said. “When the weather got warmer, I started to go out to my neighborhood course. Then, in the summer, I mostly practiced at Atkinson Country Club, where I’m a member.”
Azevedo, who named his iron game and chipping/pitching as his greatest strengths on the links, now has high expectations for his trip to Florida.
“My main goal is to come in top-5 in at least two of these tournaments,” he said. “My golf game feels great right now. I can’t wait.”
FAMILIAR FACES
Haverhill’s Aiden Azevedo will be joined by two locals when Team New England faces Team Florida next weekend at Trump National Doral in Miami.
Timberlane senior Jack Pepin is the lone New Hampshire representative on the team. Pepin won the NH Division 1 title this fall, and is a close friend of Azevedo.
Also on the team is Andover’s Alex Landry. The St. John’s Prep junior recently placed third at the National High School Golf Association’s state championship with a 72.
North Andover’s James Robbins made the team, but he will not play in the tournament.
