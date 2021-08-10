Haverhill's Birmingham leads North Shore Golf Amateur

WEST BOXFORD — Haverhill’s John Birmingham entered Round 1 of the North Shore Amateur golf championship on Tuesday with modest expectations.
“Honestly I was just hoping to come out and make the cut, get to (Wednesday),” admitted Birmingham. “A good round for me would be 77 or 78. That’s what I was hoping to do.”
Instead, Birmingham delivered the round of his life.
Birmingham dropped in four birdies and just two bogeys, earning medalist honors for the day with a 70, two strokes better than Ki Kwon (72), placing him atop the leaderboard heading into Wednesday’s championship round.
Birmingham admitted it was realistically “the round of his life.” He played consistent golf on the front nine, making the turn at even par. A couple of birdies down the stretch — and a near eagle on hole No. 11 — allowed him to come in at 2-under for his back nine and jolted him to the top of the leaderboard by the time the final group came in.
Birmingham says he made a few putts from way downtown, which certainly attributed to his low score.
He also delivered the shot of the day.
Teeing off on the 503-yard par 5 11th hole, Birmingham hit a solid drive before sticking his second shot on the green at the bottom of the downhill hole. Due to wet, unplayable conditions on the actual green, Birmingham instead found himself putting for eagle on a temporary green, which was placed slightly in front of the normal green.
His shot on the fairway-like surface lipped out, but he was able to tap in for birdie and climb right back to even par on the day.
Considering the difficult putting circumstances and overall lengthiness of the hole, a birdie was almost as impressive as an eagle on this day.
Could he have been aided by the somewhat slower than usual conditions? Perhaps. But everyone was competing on a level playing field. Despite the somewhat soggy conditions, the course was in great shape overall.
Birmingham hopes to keep the ball rolling on Wednesday and walk away with his first tournament title.
“I’m a member here and I play it a ton; I love this place,” Birmingham said of Far Corner. “(To win on Wednesday) is going to take another round of my life. I just want to come out and play solid golf and we’ll see what happens.”
There were 38 other golfers who managed to make the cut, including Dan Koerner of Methuen and Haverhill Country Club, who was sitting in a tie for third (74) entering Wednesday. Jeff Weishaar of Renaissance was tied for 11th (76).
