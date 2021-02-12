Haverhill’s Mike Dinges has lived through the highs and lows of Central Catholic hockey.
As a member of the JV team as a freshman, Dinges had a front row seat to watch Central Catholic dominate its way to a 22-3-0 record and a trip to the Super 8 semifinals.
A year later, Dinges was a sophomore on the Central squad that was hit hard by exits and graduation, falling to 4-12-5 and missing the playoffs.
Now, this winter, Dinges is a major reason the Raiders have reestablished themselves as one of the state’s best teams.
The reigning Eagle-Tribune All-Star and Central have a 7-1-0 record and own the top spot in the Merrimack Valley Conference/Dual County League Division 1 standings with two games left in the regular season.
“It definitely means a lot to have this kind of special season,” said Dinges. “To see us come together in a year like this and win games means the world to those of us that have been on the team for a while. We’ve obviously had our struggles in the past, and to see it start to come together in my senior year is awesome.”
Dinges is tied for third on the Raiders with four goals — including two scores in a win over previously-unbeaten Tewksbury. He leads the team in assists (10) and is second in points (14), one off the team-lead.
“Mikey has terrific hockey awareness,” said third-year Central head coach DJ Conte. “He has a hard shot, is relentless on the back check and plays every shift at 100%. His game has improved dramatically in three years. Every kid on the team aspires to work like he does. His work ethic is off the charts.”
The son of two Haverhill High graduates, Dinges considered becoming a Hillie before choosing Central Catholic. As a freshman, he watched from the JV team as the Raiders earned the No. 1 seed in the Super 8 tourney.
Dinges made his varsity debut a season later, scoring his first varsity goal in his third game. He finished with two goals for a rebuilding Raiders team.
“It was tough to lose so many games in my sophomore season,” he said. “The game is always a lot more fun when you’re winning games and things are working out. My junior year we started to bounce back, getting our record above .500 (10-9-3) and qualify for the state tournament. I don’t think our record showed what type of team we were. We had a lot of one-goal losses.”
Dinges broke out last fall, leading Central in goals (13) and points (23), earning Eagle-Tribune All-Star honors.
“I think I’ve really improved my strength and speed during my time at Central,” he said. “The past few summers, I’ve spent a lot of time working out and trying to get my legs more powerful and explosive. I also think my hockey IQ has been greatly improved.”
The growth of Dinges and the entire Central hockey team has been on full display this winter.
The Raiders opened the season with two wins over archrival Andover, added two wins each over North Andover and Haverhill, and dealt Tewksbury (8-1-0) its only loss.
“It has been very exciting winning so many games this year,” said Dinges. “We knew we had a very solid core of returning players, and the team has really come together in a very short time. The morale is very high right now and a lot of that is due to our success so far.”
Dinges also plays baseball for Central, and is currently enrolled in four Advanced Placement classes. His goal is to play hockey at a NESCAC school. But first, he wants to end his Raiders career with a bang.
“My goals for the rest of this season is to continue to win games,” he said. “Since there’s no state tournament, which is a tough pill to swallow, we have our sights set on winning the MVC title.”
SHARING THE SPOTLIGHT
Central Catholic hockey star Mike Dinges isn’t the only family member starring for the Raiders.
Mike’s sister Ashley Dinges, a 6-foot freshman, has exploded onto the scene for the Central Catholic girls basketball team. She leads the unbeaten Raiders (8-0) in scoring (13.8 points a game).
“It’s been great seeing her have so much success,” said Michael. “She’s always worked so hard, so to see it really come together for her is awesome. Even though I can still beat her in a 1-on-1 in basketball, I’m very proud of her and what she’s accomplished so far.”
