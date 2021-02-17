The world of Haverhill senior Maeve Hess is certainly diverse.
The talented gymnast is an excellent student, sporting a 3.6 GPA while taking five AP classes over the last two years. She is a cheerleader and runs track in the spring, is an avid community volunteer and three times has competed in the Miss Massachusetts Outstanding Teen pageant.
But gymnastics has been the one constant in her life, since she began taking classes in North Andover as a 3-year-old.
“Everything always comes back to gymnastics,” said Hess. “It’s helped me learn the value of hard work and discipline, of holding yourself accountable and pushing through tough times.”
Hess was forced to take her freshman and much of her sophomore year off from gymnastics because of a fractured elbow. In a way, it was a nice break from the rigors and occasional monotony of training.
Yet, during that break, Hess remained occupied with gymnastics as a volunteer coach at Legends Gymnastics, where she had been training for years. That only fueled her passion for the sport.
“I realized how much I missed it (competing) and really wanted to get back in it,” she said.
So last year, Hess joined the Hillies’ program and became a solid contributor and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. And she’s thrilled that she could continue this year, particularly with coronavirus hovering over the season.
“My goal for this year was that I just wanted to do my best and have a fun senior season with my friends,” said Hess. “The goal was just to have a season.”
Still, Hess has been a steady scorer for the Hillies and scored her first-ever 9.0 in the vault, an event she was inconsistent in last year.
“Maeve is one of my favorite gymnasts to watch perform because she pays such close attention to detail and really puts on a show,” said Haverhill coach Melanie Tarbox. “She’s driven to being the best she can be. ... Maeve is an athlete that coaches feel lucky to have the opportunity to coach.”
It’s understandable that Hess would want to simply enjoy her senior year of gymnastics because this will signal the end of her career for competitive gymnastics. She plans to major in bio-engineering in college which, she says, will demand most of her focus.
“I love gymnastics but it does take up a lot of time and I don’t feel I’ll have that time in college,” said Hess, who has applied to Ivy League schools Brown and UPenn and has already been accepted for honors programs at UMass Boston and UMass Lowell.
But again, it all comes back to gymnastics.
“I won’t give it up completely,” said Hess. “I’ll try to work out a little when I can and maybe do some coaching.”
*******************************
Meet Maeve Hess
School, grade: Haverhill, senior
Main sports: Gymnastics
Other sports: Track (triple jump) and cheerleading
Academics: 3.6 GPA, 5 AP classes last two years, member of National Honor Society
Volunteer work: Represented region for Special Olympics; volunteer coach at Legends Gymnastics
Miscellaneous: Has participated as Tri-County’s Outstanding Teen in Miss Massachusetts Outstanding Teen pageant three times. Wants to compete a final time this April
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.