One of the National Hockey League’s most iconic franchises will have to wait for Haverhill’s Jordan Harris.
Harris has decided to play his junior season for Northeastern University in 2020-21 instead of signing a professional contract with the Montreal Canadiens.
“(Going pro) was definitely a prospect that my family and I considered seriously,” said Harris. “Playing in the NHL has always been my goal, so signing a pro contract would have been a significant step towards that. We simply felt that there is no rush to leave school right now. Being able to continue my education and playing hockey at a school like Northeastern is best right now.”
Montreal drafted Harris in the third round of the 2018 NHL draft — No. 71 overall — and he has emerged as a hot prospect. The 19-year-old was recently ranked the No. 10 overall prospect, and No. 3 defenseman, in the Canadiens’ organization by TheHockeyNews.com.
Harris is coming off an impressive sophomore season for Northeastern. He scored three goals and added 18 assists in 33 games, including his double-overtime, game-winning goal in the Beanpot championship game — a moment that promises to be in highlight reels of the tournament for decades to come.
When the season ended — Northeastern’s Hockey East quarterfinal matchup with UMass Amherst was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak — Harris knew a decision had to be made about his immediate hockey future.
“My family, along with my hockey advisors, had a group conversation about how this past season went and what would be the best decision moving forward,” he said. “We talked about the pros and cons of staying at Northeastern for my junior year, and everyone agreed that it would be in my best interest to stay and continue to grow at the very competitive college level.
“My dad (former Haverhill High goalie and NHL draft pick Peter Harris) knows me best as a player and person, and although his honesty is sometimes the last thing I want to hear, I appreciate and value his advice. He agreed that going back to Northeastern was the best decision, which was relieving that we were on the same page.”
In two seasons playing on Northeastern’s top defensive pair, Harris has recorded 34 points in 72 games. Also this winter, he was a member of the United States National Junior Team at the World Junior Hockey Championships.
But he says he still has plenty to prove at the college level.
“I want to continue to grow my game,” said Harris. “I want to win the Beanpot again and win a Hockey East championship and a national championship. I believe we have the talent to do it this upcoming year. (Northeastern) has never won a national championship, so it would be special if we could bring that to the community.”
When the time does come to go pro, Harris knows he will be ready.
“I’m very confident about my ability to translate my game to the pro level,” he said. “I think the game at the NHL level right now is trending to more of a style that suits my game as a two-way, mobile defenseman.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to grow my game over the years and compete at the highest levels for a player my age. Success at these levels just gives me more confidence in being able to make the jump to the higher level. You see more players with a similar style of play to mine have success in the NHL these days, and it is exciting to watch and follow.”
Hockey during pandemic
Northeastern hockey standout and Montreal Canadiens prospect Jordan Harris is doing his best to keep his hockey skills sharp at his family’s Haverhill home during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Most of the local rinks have shut down so there are limited options for skating,” he said. “But thankfully we have a gym in the basement where I can train off of the ice. Instead of peppering our garage doors with pucks, we moved a net into the backyard so that I can shoot pucks and stick-handle back there in order to get the best out of the limited resources at the moment.”
