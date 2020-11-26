Haverhill's Vonleh signs with Chicago Bulls

Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, his agent told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.
Vonleh, 25, has bounced around with six different NBA teams since he was a lottery pick in 2014. Last season, he appeared in 36 games for the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Vonleh’s journey around the league includes a brief stay with the Bulls at the end of the 2017-18 season, when he played 21 games (four starts) and averaged 6.9 points with 6.9 rebounds.
The 6-foot-10, 257-pound center/forward signed with the New York Knicks the following year, and enjoyed his most productive season — starting 57 of 68 games while averaging 8.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.
An Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer during his time at Haverhill High, Vonleh has averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during his six-year NBA career, starting 171 of 335 games.
Chicago also added free-agent guard Zach Norvell Jr. on a one-year deal, per Wojnarowski. The Bulls don’t have to trim down their roster until Dec. 21, which is the day before the season begins. So they can take a longer look at Vonleh during training camp to see if he can recapture some of his previous success.
