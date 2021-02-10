Haverhill’s Noah Vonleh has joined the NBA’s most star-studded roster.
Vonleh signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets this week, joining the team that is the Las Vegas favorite to win the NBA’s Eastern Conference.
The Nets (14-11) have been in search of low post depth to compliment their superstar perimeter Big Three of former NBA MVPs Kevin Durant and James Harden and six-time NBA All-Star and former Celtic Kyrie Irving.
A 6-foot-10, 260-pound forward/center, the 25-year-old Vonleh has gained a reputation as a strong low-post defender and rebounder during his six-year NBA career. In 335 career NBA games — 171 starts — Vonleh averages 5.2 rebounds per game.
Brooklyn has struggled defensively, particularly since the blockbuster trade for Harden. The Nets are allowing 118.2 points per game, second worst in the league to Washington (120.1 ppg), and rank 27th in defensive efficiency.
“The NBA is all about finding the right situation,” said Mike Trovato, Vonleh’s former coach at Haverhill High and the Rivals Basketball Club. “Given Noah’s ability to rebound and defend, he could become a great role player to all the elite scorers the Nets have. I’m hoping he gets his chance to prove himself.”
Vonleh, a former Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer, had been a free agent since being released by the Chicago Bulls during the final week of training camp after he tested positive for COVID-19, reported cbssports.com. The website also reported Vonleh had offers from NBA G League teams, but elected to wait for an NBA opportunity.
When Vonleh takes the court for Brooklyn — he was reportedly available for Tuesday’s matchup with Detroit —it will be the seventh NBA team he has played for.
The former Haverhill High, New Hampton Prep and Indiana University star was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.
After one season, Vonleh was traded to the Portland Trailblazers, where he played 2 1/2 seasons (2015-18), before being dealt to Chicago (2018). He spent the 2018-19 season with the New York Knicks, before splitting the 2019-20 season between Minnesota and Denver.
Vonleh’s best season was as a member of the Knicks, when he averaged career-highs in rebounds (7.8 per game) and points (8.4 ppg). He averages 5.0 ppg for his career.
The Nets entered the winter with NBA title expectations, in their first season with a healthy Durant — a two-time NBA Finals MVP with Golden State — and the controversial Irving. That hype only grew after the Jan. 14 trade for Harden, an eight-time NBA All-Star who led the league in points per game each of the past two seasons.
Brooklyn, which leads the NBA in scoring (121.5 ppg), signed 6-foot-10 Norvel Pelle and 6-foot-5 Iman Shumpert to non-guaranteed deals last week.
Shams Charania of sports website The Athletic wrote of the Vonleh signing, “He provides immediate rotational depth for the Nets.”
