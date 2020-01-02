Hayes, Merrimack win conference debut

FAIRFIELD, CONN. — Behind a stat-sheet filling performance from senior Juvaris Hayes, the Merrimack College men’s basketball team defeated Sacred Heart University 65-57 on Thursday in the Warriors’ Northeast Conference (NEC) debut. Merrimack improved to 7-7 overall.
Hayes totaled 17 points, eight steals, seven rebounds and six assists, leading a Merrimack defense that scored 31 points off Sacred Heart’s 18 turnovers.
Trailing 31-30 at halftime, the Warriors started the second half on a 14-0 run that gave Merrimack a lead it never relinquished. Sacred Heart climbed within six in the final minutes, but the Warriors held the Pioneers off to preserve the conference victory.
Merrimack next hosts Robert Morris University on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Hammel Court.
Women fall to Sacred Heart
FAIRFIELD, CONN. — The Merrimack College women’s basketball team lost its Northeast Conference opener, 63-60 to Sacred Heart University.
Warrior senior Denia Davis-Stewart had another great night, scoring 20 points and corralling 18 rebounds in the loss. Freshman Diamond Christian had 12 points off the bench and freshman point guard Jayme DeCesare chipped in with 11 points and four assists.
Davis-Stewart extended her conference lead to nine double-doubles on the season. It is also her fourth straight game with 20-plus points. She also had five blocks, her fifth game with at least five blocks this winter.
Merrimack is back in action on Saturday when it hosts Robert Morris University. The game is set for 1 p.m.
