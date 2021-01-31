'He checks every single box' An evaluator's view of how Freiermuth projects as NFL Draft prospect

Ever since bursting onto the scene as a freshman at Penn State, Merrimac’s Pat Freiermuth has been regarded as one of the nation’s top tight ends. The former Pentucket and Brooks School standout now leaves as the program’s all-time leader in touchdown catches by a tight end, and the 6-foot-5, 258-pounder is expected to be an early selection in this April’s 2021 NFL Draft.
But how will Freiermuth’s skills translate to the next level? And how will he be looked at by NFL decision makers ahead of the draft? As someone who is not an NFL talent evaluator and who has known Freiermuth and his family since he was a 14-year-old sophomore at Pentucket, I acknowledge that I’m not exactly the best person to offer that insight. So I reached out to Evan Lazar, who covers the New England Patriots for CNLS Media and specializes in talent evaluation and analyzing the Xs and Os of football, for a more informed opinion.
During the offseason Lazar annually produces a terrific list of Twitter threads breaking down all of the top draft prospects, and earlier this week he took at look at Freiermuth and the other top tight end prospects in the draft. With Freiermuth’s film fresh in mind, I asked Lazar for his thoughts on the local star. Our conversation, which has been edited for length and clarity, is as follows.
Mac Cerullo: When you watched Pat Freiermuth’s film earlier this week, what were your overall impressions of him as a NFL prospect?
Evan Lazar: The biggest thing that I would say stands out with him is speed. He’s not necessarily a straight-line speed type of guy, I wouldn’t call him a vertical threat at that position, but he’s really good at the line of scrimmage, really good at the top of the route, and definitely creates separation with his route running and his technique. I think he’s going to be able to use his size and his frame pretty productively.
MC: In your thread you were particularly complimentary of Freiermuth’s blocking ability. What stands out the most?
EL: He’s really impressive for a college guy. A lot of college guys nowadays are not very good blockers technique-wise, they’re not very well coached in those areas and they just don’t come into the NFL as polished blockers, especially ones that are good pass catchers like [Florida tight end] Kyle Pitts. Pat can definitely block, and that’s something that was very impressive. They used him in multiple ways as a blocker, as a lead blocker on quarterback draw type plays or read option type plays, and also at the end of the line of scrimmage blocking guys face to face, and he did pretty much everything well in 2020 in that regard.
MC: In what areas do you think Freiermuth needs to improve?
EL: When you look at his blocking you want to see if he has the strength and has the frame to kind of build it out. There are going to be instances with these college guys where their blocking technique is raw, so with Pat I would like to see him use his hands a little more. A lot of these guys they’ll try to just lower their shoulder into contact and try to block that way and not use their hands as guidelines, it’s much easier to connect and guide a guy when you’ve got good hand placement than if you’re trying to just body him, so I think that would be a next step for him.
As a pass catcher, I didn’t think he was as good up the field as a vertical threat, running the seam, things like that. He didn’t do it a ton, and if there’s one thing I would like to see more out of him, I don’t know that it’s necessarily that he does it poorly, I would just like to see more of that ability to run the old Gronk seam route, that type of thing. But his route running reminds me a lot more of a different type of tight end from Gronk, but he really gets in and out of his routes a lot more like a Zach Ertz type than a Gronk type where he can really be sort of quick and sudden out of his moves and get open that way, so I’m not sure it necessarily matters that he’s not going to really test coverage by running by anybody.
MC: I’m glad you mentioned Rob Gronkowski, because that’s who Freiermuth has most often been compared to. Do you feel that is a reasonable comparison?
EL: It’s always tough to compare anybody to Gronk, and that’s something I often try to stay away from with comparisons in general, not just Gronk, but obviously I’m not going to compare any quarterback to Tom Brady or any wide receiver to Randy Moss. I think what you do see with him is that two-way versatility, that ability to put his hand in the ground and block, and also run routes from different alignments. In that sense he is kind of like a Gronk.
I think Pat shows he can be at least a little bit of both, and in that respect just in terms of his blocking, everyone is going to have Kyle Pitts as the No. 1 tight end in the draft, but in terms of the all-around skillset I think Pat does have a more complete package, with his blocking ability and receiving ability than a guy like Pitts. I see the comparison in that respect in terms of his usage, but obviously nobody is going to be as physically dominant as Gronk.
MC: When do you expect Freiermuth to be taken and what do you think are reasonable expectations for him as an NFL player?
EL: I think there’s a chance that he sneaks into the end of the first round, honestly. He’s got everything you look for at that position, he checks every single box. A lot of teams are going to be interested in him towards the back end of the first round, maybe early Day 2. I actually did his thread before Kyle Pitts’ thread because the Patriots with that No. 46 pick, that feels like a really nice spot for him if he ends up being there. It might be a little late in terms of where he’s going to go, but I would say somewhere in that 25 to 46 range, I don’t know if he gets past 46 if he’s still on the board and the Patriots are on the clock.
In terms of his NFL projection, the main thing you have to remember is that tight ends, especially rookie tight ends, tend not to produce right away. Those guys take a couple of years to build up to good production, but I think he’s going to be a 600-700 receiving yard type of guy, which for a tight end is really good. The comparison I think I would use for him that’s a little bit different from Gronk would be Hunter Henry, who does a lot of the same things as a guy like Pat, and if you look at Hunter Henry’s career statistics, that 600-700 yard range is pretty much where he’s at when he’s healthy.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
