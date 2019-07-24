LAWRENCE – Henry Checo was late arriving to Wednesday’s second game of the American Legion championship series, forcing him to wait for his chance, but the Post 15 catcher made sure his Lawrence teammates didn’t have to work overtime.
A fifth-inning defensive replacement, Checo drilled a two-out, bases-clearing triple in the sixth to lift Lawrence to a 4-1 victory over Haverhill Post 4 as Post 15 avoided a third-game-take-all match between the two today and won the District 8 championship. Lawrence qualifies for the state tournament for the first time since 2015 and is tentatively scheduled to play at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Milford against Somerset.
“I had to wait three innings to go in and then it was, “alright, let’s go,’ “ said Checo, who singled in his first at bat. “I got that hit (to lead off the fifth) but we didn’t do too much with it, but that’s OK because it’s baseball. But then I came up with the bases loaded, and I did my thing.”
Checo’s smash on an 0-1 pitch was nearly caught in the right-field corner by a diving Andrew Williams, who got the fingers of his glove on the ball. It easily scored Luis Mejia, who was hit by a pitch, John Batista, who was intentionally walked, and Luis Colon, who drew another walk on a 3-2 pitch.
“I was looking for a curveball, but you have to be ready for (Kyle Eddy’s) fastball,” Checo said. “He threw a fastball outside and high, and I hit it to right.”
The triple made a winner of Lawrence starter Elvis Rosario, who stranded seven Haverhill runners while allowing one unearned run over the first four innings. The right-hander settled down nicely, retiring seven in a row before a lead-off single by Williams in the seventh.
“I was confident in myself,” said Rosario. “I worked hard all week to prepare for this game. I knew I was going to take the opportunity and show what I’ve got. I established my fastball early, then I got my slider and changeup going.
“That’s a good combination when you have all three pitches going. You can dominate the zone. I wanted to finish so bad. I was just warming up.”
After the one out single to Williams, Rosario went to a 2-2 count on Nick Skafas before giving way to Fran Minaya, who needed only one pitch to induce a game-ending double-play grounder for the save. Rosario allowed five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.
“In his last game, (Rosario) pitched a nine-inning game on 88 pitches, so he’s very effective,” Lawrence manager Julio Ramos said of his starter, who threw 109 pitches. “He settled down as the game went on. It was satisfying to see Minaya get the save because he’s been battling all year since the spring.”
Lawrence (16-2) scored its first run in the fourth when Ivinson Batista singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on John Batista’s second single of the game.
Haverhill had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth when Ryan Brown laid down a sacrifice bunt that landed him on third on a Lawrence throwing error. Unfortunately, Mark Casto was thrown out at the plate on that same play. But Brown scored on an RBI single from Jordy Oriach, who had two of Post 4’s five hits. Eddy went the distance for Haverhill, walking only the two in the sixth and striking out five.
“I’ve been coaching for too many years, but this is by far the best group I’ve ever been associated with,” said Haverhill manager Larry O’Brien, whose squad won the District 8 regular-season title by winning 14 of 16. “But I wish Lawrence well, and hope they’ll represent us well.”
Lawrence 4, Haverhill 1
American Legion District 8
Championship Series, Game 2
Haverhill (1): Andrew Williams rf 3-0-1, Nick Skafas 2b 4-0-0, Kyle Eddy p 4-0-0, Kyle O’Neil ss 3-0-1, Matt Waelter 3b 2-0-0, Will Carpenter 1b 3-0-0, Mark Casto c 2-0-0, Ryan Brown lf 2-1-1, Jordy Oriach cf 3-0-2. Totals 26-1-5
Lawrence (4): Bryan Guerrero ss 3-0-1, Anibal Pena 2b 3-0-0, Luis Mejia 3b 2-1-0, Christian Varona 1b 3-0-0, Ivinson Batista rf 2-1-1, John Batista cf 2-1-2, Luis Colon 2-1-0, Innocencio Cuevas c 1-0-0, Henry Checo c 2-0-2, Armani Paulino dh 2-0-0. Totals 22-4-6
RBI: Haverhill – Oriach; Lawrence – Checo 3, J.Batista
WP: Elvis Rosario; Sv: Fran Minaya; LP: Eddy
Haverhill (15-4): 000 100 0 – 1
Lawrence (16-2): 000 103 x – 4
