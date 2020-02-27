METHUEN — With the puck on her stick, a defender on her hip and the opposing goalie in her sight, Jessica Driscoll knew it was time for everyone to go home.
She was tired.
With overtime winding down in Wednesday’s Division 1 opener, the sophomore forward corralled a long pass from Methuen/Tewksbury teammate Brenna Greene and went to work. She walled off the defender on her hip, kept the puck on her stick out wide and dipped low as the Longmeadow goalie came out of the crease to try and poke it away.
But Driscoll avoided the goalie’s stick, then with a quick flick of her wrist sent the puck into the open net to send the defending state champion Red Rangers to a thrilling 2-1 overtime win in their title defense opener.
She then crashed into the boards and was swarmed by her teammates as excited fans banged on the glass in joy.
“I was very excited,” said Driscoll. “I literally nailed the boards and all of a sudden people just started jumping on top of me! I had one girl go knee-first down onto my stomach, so I was a little out of breath and couldn’t really move because everyone was on top of me.”
No. 13 Metheun/Tewksbury (11-4-6) was nursing a 1-0 lead after a first-period goal from Lydia Pendleton, and were three minutes away from winning in regulation. But No. 20 Longmeadow (8-7-4) tied it up when star senior Jordan Kowalski found a rebound off a scrum in front of the net and sent it home late in the third.
Suddenly, the defending champs were facing a do-or-die overtime period — and the possibility of a first-round exit.
“I wanted to get this game over as quickly as possibly,” said Driscoll. “I was at the point where I was like ‘I just want to be done, I’m tired, I just want to be done and do everything we can to get the puck in the net’”
And Driscoll, with the assist to Greene, made sure the home fans left the Methuen High rink happy.
“It was a great move,” said Red Ranger coach Sarah Oteri on the winning goal. “I was a little nervous. They were tired at the end, and I didn’t know if she had the speed to get around (the defender). But she had poise with that puck, kept going around the goalie and buried that puck and it was great.”
With the way the game was playing out down the stretch, and with how well goalie Kaia Hollingsworth was seeing the puck, the Red Rangers certainly didn’t expect to need overtime Wednesday night.
But when adversity hit, the heart of the champion came center stage.
Hollingsworth (27 saves) made brilliant stop after brilliant stop in overtime, and the experience of deep postseason runs of seasons past helped the Red Rangers execute when the stakes were highest.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” said Hollingsworth. “One bounce can change the game. You never know what’s going to happen. But we all played our best game and we never gave up.”
Added Oteri: “We stayed calm, we have a great group of senior leaders, so I think that definitely helped us out. ... There’s nothing that we haven’t prepared for.”
The field of 32 has now been trimmed to 16, and up next for the Red Rangers in their quest for a repeat title is a date with No. 4 Woburn on Saturday (time TBA).
“It feels awesome,” said Hollingsworth. “Obviously, it’s the postseason now, everyone is playing to win. It’s basically do-or-die, it’s a brand new record so anything can happen.”
Methuen 2, Longmeadow 1
Division 1 Preliminary Round
Longmeadow (8-7-4): 0 0 1 0 — 1
Methuen (11-4-6): 1 0 0 1 — 2
Division 1 Preliminary Round
Goals: MT — Lydia Pendleton, Jessica Driscoll; L — Jordan Kowalski
Assists: MT — Driscoll, Brenna Greene; L — Ashley Barron, Madison Fox
Saves: MT — Kaia Hollingsworth 27; L — Mackenzie Rae 25
