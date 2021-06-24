NORTH ANDOVER — With several experienced holdovers from the unquestioned best team in the state a couple years ago, North Andover was among the favorites entering the Division 2 North sectional.
Two games in, it’s become even more obvious the reigning Super 8 champion Scarlet Knights won’t easily relinquish their crown.
The second-seeded Knights twice rallied to force extra frames Wednesday evening before Brett Dunham delivered the game-winning, walk-off single in the 10th for a 7-6 quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Reading.
North Andover, which scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth in a 5-3 opening-round win over Beverly, will play host to 14-seed Concord-Carlisle (12-8) in the 4 p.m. Friday semifinal.
The Knights (14-2) rallied for two runs in the seventh and one in the ninth to extend the game. C.J. Carpentier led off the 10th with single, followed by a Paul Fernandez sacrifice turned error that left runners on first and second. After a pop up, Sean Corliss loaded the bases with an infield single, bringing up Dunham, who fell behind 0-2 before working a full count.
“I just had to put it in play,” said Dunham, who also doubled in two runs in the first. “The infield is in, so anything with the ball on the bat is going to be a hit. It just shows you can never count this team out. We were down endless times with our last life, and we just did what we needed to do.”
The opposite field blast drove in courtesy runner Jonathan Finn with the game winner.
After watching Reading (10-5) take a 6-5 lead in the top of the ninth, Andrew Perry delivered the big hit in the bottom of the inning with a two-out single that plated Trevor Crosby, who had delivered his third single of the game before advancing on a wild pitch.
“I was just trying to put it in play up the middle,” said Perry, who also had an RBI single in the sixth.
“I was just trying to do anything I could to get on base even if it was a walk. We had to grind it out. We knew we were going to come back. You can’t count us out of anything.”
Those final clutch innings would not have been possible without the crazy seventh.
Trailing 5-3, one-out singles by Derrek Finn and Sean Corliss ignited the Knights.
Dunham drove in Finn with a single. Corliss then scored the tying run on a Crosby fielder’s choice turned error that also sent Johnson, running for Dunham, to third. But a bases-loaded Aidan Lynch ground ball that would have driven in the winning run hit Crosby on the base paths, negating that run before a strike out ended the threat.
“I thought we had the game won,” North Andover coach Todd Dulin said about the interference play.
Dunham got the start on the mound, surrendering a two-run, first-inning homer and two more in the fourth before giving way to Ryan Griffin. Two days after earning the win over Beverly with 1 1/3 innings, Griffin went a solid 4 2/3 Wednesday allowing one earned run.
Dunham and Griffin combined for 15 strikeouts. Peter Mann earned his second win of the season by getting the final five outs, stranding two runners in both innings he worked.
“I felt good for the first three,” Dunham said. “I started to run out of steam a little bit. But I trust my bullpen. I knew Griffin would come in and shut the door, and then it went on to Mann. I didn’t let it get to me and I stuck to a good approach at the plate, and it paid off.”
North Andover 7, Reading 6 (10 innings)
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Reading (6): Steven Webb cf 6-0-1, Jacob Carter lf 5-1-3, William Beneke 1b 5-0-1, Nick Marshall c 5-1-1, Colin Murray dh 2-0-0, Cullen McCadden 3b 0-0-0, Connor Duggan dh 2-1-1, Brian Marshall 2b/ss 3-1-0, Evan Theis cr 0-0-0, Colin Ensminger p/2b 3-0-0, Matt Ronayne rf 4-1-0, Chris Shinn ss/p 3-1-1. Totals 38-6-8
North Andover (7): Derrek Finn ss 6-2-2, Sean Corliss cf 5-2-3, Brett Dunham p/lf 6-0-3, Trevor Crosby 3b 5-1-3, Andrew Perry 1b 5-0-2, Aidan Lynch rf 5-0-1, Nick Ankiewicz dh 3-0-0, AJ Lawrence lf 0-0-0, Ryan Radulski cr 0-0-0, Dave Johnson cr/ph 1-1-0, CJ Carpentier c 5-0-2, Jonathan Finn cr 0-1-0, Paul Fernandez 2b 3-0-0. Totals 44-7-16
RBI: Reading – Carter 2, C.Marshall 2; NA – Dunham 4, Perry 2
WP: Peter Mann (2-0); LP: Shinn
Reading (10-5): 200 201 001 0 — 6
North Andover (14-2): 200 001 201 1 — 7
