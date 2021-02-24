Eventually, Merrimack College men’s basketball coach Joe Gallo knew that he’d need to replace All-American Juvaris Hayes, who graduated last spring after a brilliant four-year career.
It would not be an enviable task.
Hayes, after all, did everything for the Warriors, who were the Northeast Conference regular season champs last year in their first season in Division 1. He led the team in points, assists, steals and rebounds and was named the Lefty Driesell Award winner for the top defensive player in the nation.
Gallo did not panic in finding a point guard replacement, however. He simply went to his off guard, 5-foot-11 junior Mikey Watkins, and anointed him as Hayes’ successor.
“That was kind of always the plan,” said Gallo. “Mikey was like the next man up. Rather than bring in transfers, we try to groom players.”
The only problem with the plan was that Watkins had never played point guard.
“It’s a new position for me, but I’m learning,” said Watkins, who is from Roselle, N.J. and played on a state championship Linden High team.
Indeed, he’s learning fast. With the regular season nearing the end and the Warriors battling for a top spot in the NEC, Watkins is second on the team in points (12.2 ppg) and leads in assists and steals.
“I have absolutely no complaints with the way Mikey has been playing,” said Gallo. “He’s exceeded expectations and done everything we’ve asked him to do. And he’s only going to get better.”
But why was Gallo so sure that Watkins could handle the position?
“First, he’s in unbelievable condition physically and he’s as fast as any player we’ve had,” said Gallo. “He’s got all the tools and when you can play defense like he can, you can handle the point.
“Even last year, Juvaris was a great defensive player and had all of those steals but Mikey was right there with him defensively. He’s always been like our Marcus Smart — always in the right position.
“We knew if he could handle the defensive end like he does, he could play the point.”
Since high school, Watkins has been a good defender, recognizing the importance of that end of the court.
“I’ve always known that to get to the next level, you have to play defense,” said Watkins. “I’ve worked at it and I’ve always taken pride in my defense.”
After averaging 7.5 points per game last year, Watkins has increased his scoring considerably. But he understands his primary goal.
“Just to be a leader, get everyone involved and happy and knowing when to shoot,” said Watkins.
Thus far, Watkins has been filling that role quite nicely and the Warriors (8-6) — despite rebuilding on the fly — have responded accordingly.
Bonus recruit
In two respects, Merrimack College coach Joe Gallo considers himself lucky to have landed point guard Mikey Watkins out of Linden (N.J.) High School.
First, Gallo and his staff were originally recruiting Linden guard Khalief Crawford, who was a year ahead of Watkins at Linden and is now an injured senior for the Warriors, when they took notice of Watkins.
Second, says Gallo, “we got lucky that he (Watkins) had a pretty serious wrist injury and wasn’t able to play (AAU ball) the spring and summer after his junior year, the time when a lot of colleges do their recruiting. Other schools didn’t get to see him play but we knew about him.”
As a result, Watkins only had one other scholarship offer, to Monmouth College, and he loved Merrimack when he came for a visit, so he became a Warrior.
Moreover, says Watkins, “I’ve kind of been playing with a chip on my shoulder that no one else offered.”
