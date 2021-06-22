METHUEN — Methuen High’s best and brightest picked up spring athletic awards.
Mirelys Morales and Shane Henrick won the Athletic Directors awards. Stephanie Tardugno and Anthony Romano were named outstanding athletes. Bella Keaney and Andrew Lussier won top scholar-athletes.
Here are all the winners:
Methuen Spring Awards
BASEBALL
John Berwick (Batting) — Nick Avellani
Paul Arold (MVP) — Jomari Rosa
Walter Scanlon (Coaches) — Jackson Petisce
Steve Bedrosian (Pitcher) — Wesly Martinez
SOFTBALL
Most Valuable — Stephanie Tardugno
Most Improved — Avry Nelson
Coaches — Emily Spina
BOYS TRACK
John Byrne (MVP track) — Freddy Colemani
Thomas Dorsey (MVP field) — Andrew Wannaphong
Most Improved — Mike Rickard
Coaches — Jaden Oun
Whirlaway Dedication — Henry Rosa
GIRLS TRACK
Most Valuable Track — Miana Caraballo
Most Valuable Field — Haylee Berry
Most Improved — Abby Sapienza
Coaches — Stephanie Ceballos
Whirlaway Dedication — Brianna Aigbogum
UNIFIED TRACK AND FIELD
Most Valuable — Kyle Burns
Most Improved — Richard Tran
Coaches — Jordaly Jerez
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Most Valuable — Mitchell Crowe
Most Improved — Chris Huynh
Coaches — Andrew Lussier
Luke Hamel — Ramsis De Los Santos
GIRLS LACROSSE
Most Valuable — Mirelys Morales
Most Improved — Olivia Patturelli
Coaches — Bella Keaney
Unsung Hero — Siobhan Howell
BOYS LACROSSE
Most Valuable — Ethan Schena
Most Improved — Michael Soucy
Coaches — Aidan Laflamme
BOYS TENNIS
Most Valuable — Nassim Bendimerad
Most Improved — Dawson Burke
Coaches — Ben Beaudoin
GIRLS TENNIS
Most Valuable — Katelyn Wojtowicz
Most Improved — Marie Maxime-Metivier
Coaches — Abby Poulin
WRESTLING
Coaches — Michael Crowe, Joe Gangi, Dom DeMaio, Anthony Romano, Adam Rader
SPECIAL AWARDS
John Hannigan — Ethan Schena
Dorothy Chadwick — Emily Spina
Athletic Director — Mirelys Morales, Shane Henrick
Outstanding Athletes — Stephanie Tardugno, Anthony Romano
Larry Klimas — Joe Gangi
Scholar/Athlete — Bella Keaney, Andrew Lussier
Mayor — Emily Loan, Mitchell Crowe
