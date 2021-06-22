METHUEN — Methuen High’s best and brightest picked up spring athletic awards.

Mirelys Morales and Shane Henrick won the Athletic Directors awards. Stephanie Tardugno and Anthony Romano were named outstanding athletes. Bella Keaney and Andrew Lussier won top scholar-athletes.

Here are all the winners:

Methuen Spring Awards

BASEBALL

John Berwick (Batting) — Nick Avellani

Paul Arold (MVP) — Jomari Rosa

Walter Scanlon (Coaches) — Jackson Petisce

Steve Bedrosian (Pitcher) — Wesly Martinez

SOFTBALL

Most Valuable — Stephanie Tardugno

Most Improved — Avry Nelson

Coaches — Emily Spina

BOYS TRACK

John Byrne (MVP track) — Freddy Colemani

Thomas Dorsey (MVP field) — Andrew Wannaphong

Most Improved — Mike Rickard

Coaches — Jaden Oun

Whirlaway Dedication — Henry Rosa

GIRLS TRACK

Most Valuable Track — Miana Caraballo

Most Valuable Field — Haylee Berry

Most Improved — Abby Sapienza

Coaches — Stephanie Ceballos

Whirlaway Dedication — Brianna Aigbogum

UNIFIED TRACK AND FIELD

Most Valuable — Kyle Burns

Most Improved — Richard Tran

Coaches — Jordaly Jerez

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable — Mitchell Crowe

Most Improved — Chris Huynh

Coaches — Andrew Lussier

Luke Hamel — Ramsis De Los Santos

GIRLS LACROSSE

Most Valuable — Mirelys Morales

Most Improved — Olivia Patturelli

Coaches — Bella Keaney

Unsung Hero — Siobhan Howell

BOYS LACROSSE

Most Valuable — Ethan Schena

Most Improved — Michael Soucy

Coaches — Aidan Laflamme

BOYS TENNIS

Most Valuable — Nassim Bendimerad

Most Improved — Dawson Burke

Coaches — Ben Beaudoin

GIRLS TENNIS

Most Valuable — Katelyn Wojtowicz

Most Improved — Marie Maxime-Metivier

Coaches — Abby Poulin

WRESTLING

Coaches — Michael Crowe, Joe Gangi, Dom DeMaio, Anthony Romano, Adam Rader

SPECIAL AWARDS

John Hannigan — Ethan Schena

Dorothy Chadwick — Emily Spina

Athletic Director — Mirelys Morales, Shane Henrick

Outstanding Athletes — Stephanie Tardugno, Anthony Romano

Larry Klimas — Joe Gangi

Scholar/Athlete — Bella Keaney, Andrew Lussier

Mayor — Emily Loan, Mitchell Crowe

