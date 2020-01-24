One of the very few people on the Merrimack College campus disappointed with a home-team victory Thursday night was a graduate who owns a couple of the program’s longest-lasting records.
But Thursday morning once again found Greg Herenda an ardent Warrior booster.
“I still root for Merrimack, except when we play them,” the seventh-year Fairleigh Dickinson head coach said before his squad’s double-overtime loss to the Warriors in the first Division 1 matchup between Herenda and his alma mater. “There will always be two nights a year that will be hard for me.”
That’s because Herenda, who left a couple assist records that still stand when his Merrimack College playing career ended in 1983, is now coaching in the same Northeast Conference that Merrimack joined when they made the leap from Division 2.
This is the second time the North Bergen, N.J., native has been a yearly opposing coach, and first since returning to New Jersey in 2012 after his four-year run at UMass-Lowell, a former Northeast-10 Conference rival of Merrimack.
“I was happy when I heard Merrimack was coming to the conference,” said Herenda, who broke even in 12 meeting with Merrimack while at Lowell. “The Northeast Conference is now full of schools that were Division 2 teams when I played.”
Herenda’s ties go deep at Merrimack, which is coached by fourth-year head man Joe Gallo. Both Gallo and Herenda were protégés of longtime Warriors head coach Bert Hammel.
“I just think Bert would be proud of his players,” said Herenda, whose Merrimack assist records are for a single game (22) and season average (9.0). “He coached Joe. He coached me. He’d just be proud, and he wouldn’t have cared if it was Division 1 or Division 2. He was just about coaching basketball.
“For me to coach on the Bert Hammel Court — I haven’t done that since they named the court after Bert — it’s special for me personally. And I think he’d be proud to see two of his former (players) coaching against one another. … He just meant so much to so many people at Merrimack and the entire Merrimack Valley.”
Herenda, who guided Fairleigh Dickinson to the program’s first NCAA tournament victory last March, will always have affectionate memories of his time in North Andover and his former coach.
“It means a lot to me to come back to Merrimack where I went to college,” Herenda said. “Diving up here on the bus is kind of cool and brings back good memories.
“Bert was such an important person in my life, I really hated (coaching) those games. It was more so then than now, maybe because it was coaching against a guy who taught me to coach and how to become a man.”
