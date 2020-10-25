LACONIA — Jake Herrling had the game of his career Friday to pace Pelham to a 26-0 shutout at Laconia.
Herrling scored three touchdowns, including two in the first quarter, and rushed for 162 yards in just 12 carries. He capped Pelham’s scoring with a 53-yard score in the third quarter.
Mason Fecteau scored Pelham’s other touchdown with a 65-yard interception return late in the second quarter.
Once again, the Pythons dominated play while improving to 5-0 with their fourth shutout of the season, rushing for 316 yards compared to just 51 for Laconia. Ethan Demmons rushed for 41 yards on six carries and younger Herrling brother Dominic had 40 yards on five carries.
The Pythons finish the regular season with a perfect mark, but coach Tom Babaian is not getting complacent.
“I’m happy that the team was able to close out the regular season with a win, but we are going to have to continue to get better because the playoffs require an elevated level of focus and concentration.”
Pelham expects to host a Division 3 semifinal game Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Thornton stars in loss
Tavante Thornton once again starred for Sanborn, but the Indians dropped their second straight heart-breaker, falling to Manchester West 21-14 on Saturday.
Thornton carried 17 times for 107 yards and scored both Sanborn touchdowns — on a 10-yard run in the second quarter and a 14-yard run in the fourth.
The game was tied 7-7 heading into the fourth quarter, but West (1-3) was able to pull out the win. It was the second straight one-score loss for Sanborn, falling to Campbell 20-18 last week.
Ethan Dubois added 45 rushing yards for the Indians (0-5), who will next play in the Division 2 “open” tournament.
Pelham 26, Laconia 0
Pelham (5-0): 14 6 6 0 — 26
Laconia (0-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
P – Jake Herrling 20 run (Mason Fecteau run), 8:41
P – J. Herrling 10 run (kick failed), 3:29
Second Quarter
P – Mason Fecteau 65 int. return (kick failed), 1:17
Third Quarter
P – J. Herrling 53 run (kick failed), 8:16
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pelham (43-316) — Jake Herrling 12-162, Ethan Demmons 6-41, Dom Herrling 5-40, Derek Muise 10-31, Jake Travis 7-29, Mason Fecteau 2-14, Connor Travis 1-(-1); Laconia (22-51) — Kaleb Daigneault 4-19, Kayden Roberts 4-11, Karter Greenwood 8-10, Sam Ellsworth 1-9, Brandan McNeil 1-2, Cole Roy 4-0
PASSING: P – J. Travis 2-9-0, 1; L – Greenwood 4-15-3, 52
RECEIVING: P – Demmons 1-7, Muise 1-(-6)
Manchester West 21, Sanborn 14
Manchester West (1-3): 0 7 0 14 — 21
Sanborn (0-5): 0 7 0 7 — 14
Second Quarter
S — Tavante Thornton 10 run
Fourth Quarter
S — Thornton 14 run
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Sanborn — Thornton 17-107, Ethan Dubois 9-45, Nate Ashby 3-26, Adam Lappanne 2-12, Rex Sullivan 3-8
