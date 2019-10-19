Higgins steps in, helps lead Central defense over Methuen

LAWRENCE — The Central Catholic defense came to play Saturday, and Kevin Higgins was a big part of it.
Kevin Higgins? If you’re not familiar with the senior from Newton, N.H., don’t feel bad. He didn’t even start until two weeks into the season but, since being inserted as an outside linebacker, he’s been stellar.
In Saturday’s 43-8 romp over Methuen, which admittedly is struggling with injuries on the offensive side of the ball, Higgins was in on 12 tackles including two for a loss as the Raiders’ first team defense held Methuen scoreless and to 14 rushing yards.
“Kevin’s been one of our surprise guys,” said Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos. “We were a little uncertain at that spot and we put him in and he’s done a good job.
“That’s kind of what’s good about our program. Guys work hard and they can move up. That’s what Kevin did.”
Higgins was limited to special teams last year, but he was determined to become a starter this year and he’s making the most of his opportunity.
“It’s very exciting (to be a starter),” said Higgins. “I worked hard all summer so I could get the chance. Now it feels great.”
The whole Raider defense was feeling great against Methuen, especially in the first half. Central held Methuen to 19 yards of offense in the first quarter. It got better for the Rangers in the second quarter when Kareem Coleman started getting the ball, but Central led at halftime 23-0 thanks partly to three interceptions, one of which was returned 65 yards for a touchdown by Nick Donatio.
With standout quarterback Connor Bryant still out, and running back Matt Martino lost for the season, Methuen opted to start sophomore Juan Muniz at quarterback.
The speedy Coleman caught eight passes for 87 yards in the first half and also rushed four times for 16 yards, but the Rangers could not muster enough help to get any consistency.
“We’re a work in progress right now on offense and trying to figure things out,” said Methuen coach Tom Ryan.
Methuen’s defense, meanwhile, held Central to just a 21-yard Nick Mazzie field goal in the first quarter. But then sophomore quarterback Ayden Pereira and Company began to click.
The Raiders went 80 yards for a score on their next possession, with two completions to Donatio for 42 yards the key and Michael Brown getting the TD on a 4-yard run.
Donatio’s interception return made it 17-0 midway through the second quarter and it became 23-0 at halftime when Pereira scored on a 6-yard run one play after delivering a beautiful 45-yard strike to Mark Ciccarelli.
The Raiders (now 5-1) pulled away in the third quarter, scoring on a 3-yard Brown run following a nice punt return by Ciccarelli and then a 14-yard reception by him. The Raiders then made it 36-0 on a 41-yard pass from Pereira to Nate Hebert, who made a nifty catch and cutback.
With the Central reserves taking over in the fourth quarter with a running clock, Methuen scored on a 22-yard run by Zac Bergeron and the Raiders completed the scoring when, on its only offensive play of the final frame, junior Jackson Burns scrambled 73 yards right up the middle for a touchdown.
“We wanted the shutout but we’d rather have other guys get the chance to play,” said Higgins.
That, after all, is a position Higgins has been in before.
Central Catholic 43, Methuen 8
Methuen (4-2): 0 0 0 8 — 8
Central Catholic (5-1): 3 20 13 7 — 43
First Quarter
CC — Nick Mazzie 21 FG, 5:52
Second Quarter
CC — Michael Brown 4 run (Mazzie kick), 10:33
CC — Nick Donatio 65 interception return (Mazzie kick), 7:25
CC —Ayden Pereira 6 run (kick failed), 1:21
Third Quarter
CC — Burns, 3 run (run failed), 6:08
CC — Nate Hebert 41 pass from Pereira (Mazzie kick), 3:06
Fourth Quarter
M — Zac Bergeron 22 run (Anthony Romano pass from Juan Muniz), 10:17
CC — Jackson Burns 73 run (Sebastian Hutchison kick), 7:05
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Central Catholic (28-177) — Jackson Burns 1-73, Nathan Achuo 3-2, Mark Kassis 7-33, Michael Brown 4-18, Ayden Pereira 12-51, Nate Hebert 1-0; Methuen (24-42) — Juan Muniz 13-(-10), Kareem Coleman 6-16, Zac Bergeron 4-36, Tarell McDowell 1-0
PASSING: Central — Pereira 11-21-0 193; Methuen — Muniz 12-22-2, 192, Joe Gangi 0-1-1, 0
RECEIVING: Central — Hebert 3-73 Jermaine Wiggins 1-5, Mark Ciccarelli 4-64, Nick Donatio 3-51; Methuen — Joenel Figueroa 1-40, Brandon Mondesir 1-14, Coleman 8-87, Nic Mathieu 1-39, Anthony Romano 1-12
