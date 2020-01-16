Boys Basketball
North Andover 59, Pioneer Charter 30
North Andover (59): Kutz 9, Morin 5, Moore 25, Connolly 1, King 4, Wolinksi 7, Griffin 4, Williams 4. Totals 22-11-59
3-pointers: Kutz, Moore 2, Wolinsk
North Andover (2-8): 16 7 20 16 — 59
Pioneer Charter School: 4 10 6 10 — 30
Brooks 62, Brimmer and May 55
Brooks (62): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 3, Foster 12, Smith 18, Thomson 18, Mulvey 10, Iwowo 0. Totals 21-15-62
3-pointers: Mulvey 2, Smith 2, Yepdo
Brooks (8-1): 38 24 — 62
Brimmer and May: 19 36 — 55
Pelham 70, Pembroke 31
Pelham (70): Herrling 0, McGlinchey 0, Garrett 0, Strout 0, Bellahrossi 2, Hamel 2, Jones 4, Paul 10, D. Crowley 15, Dumont 15, M. Crowley 22. Totals 27-6-70
3-pointers: Dumont 3, M.Crowley 6
Pembroke (1-4): 13 9 6 3 — 31
Pelham (5-1): 24 24 14 8 — 70
Girls Basketball
Greater Lawrence 48, Minuteman 32
Greater Lawrence (48): Molina 7, Manchester 2, Hiciano 5, Robertson 1, Diaz 14, Pena 6, Calixte 1, Abreau 6, Lynn 6. Totals 18-10-48
3-pointers: Hiciano, Diaz
Minuteman: 10 6 7 9 — 32
Greater Lawrence (5-6): 11 11 14 12 — 48
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover takes first
Team scores: North Andover 135.85, 2. Tewksbury 131.85, Lowell 121.6
North Andover placers:
Vault: 1. Kasey Burke 9.5; Bars: 1. Burke 9.3, 3. Lindsay Neyman 8.65; Beam: 1. Burke 9.3, 3. Ashley Iglesias 8.75; Floor: 1. Burke 9.35; All-around: 1. Burke 37.45
Boys Ice Hockey
Lowell 4, North Andover 4
North Andover (7-2-2): 4 0 0 — 4
Lowell (4-4-3): 1 1 2 — 4
Goals: Andrew Perry 2, Patrick Roycroft, Adam Heinze
Saves: Ben Williamson 20
Cambridge 1, Methuen 1
Cambridge: 0 1 0 — 1
Methuen (4-5-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Phil Sanguedolce
Saves:Zach Alfonso 37
Wrestling
Greater Lowell 42, Greater Lawrence 37
Gr. Lawrence winners:
126: Adden Ranno pin; 145: Agustin Reina major dec.; 160: Amauris Gomez pin; 170: Miguel Vasquez pin; 182: Edward Pimentel; 195: Dominic Colon dec.; HVY: Benedict Nouel pin
Records: Greater Lawrence 6-9-1
