Boys Basketball

North Andover 59, Pioneer Charter 30

North Andover (59): Kutz 9, Morin 5, Moore 25, Connolly 1, King 4, Wolinksi 7, Griffin 4, Williams 4. Totals 22-11-59

3-pointers: Kutz, Moore 2, Wolinsk

North Andover (2-8): 16  7 20 16 — 59

Pioneer Charter School:  4 10  6 10 — 30

Brooks 62, Brimmer and May 55

Brooks (62): Oladitan 0, Yepdo 3, Foster 12, Smith 18, Thomson 18, Mulvey 10, Iwowo 0. Totals 21-15-62

3-pointers: Mulvey 2, Smith 2, Yepdo

Brooks (8-1): 38 24 — 62

Brimmer and May: 19 36 — 55

Pelham 70, Pembroke 31

Pelham (70): Herrling 0, McGlinchey 0, Garrett 0, Strout 0, Bellahrossi 2, Hamel 2, Jones 4, Paul 10, D. Crowley 15, Dumont 15, M. Crowley 22. Totals 27-6-70

3-pointers: Dumont 3, M.Crowley 6

Pembroke (1-4): 13  9  6 3 — 31

Pelham (5-1): 24 24 14 8 — 70

Girls Basketball

Greater Lawrence 48, Minuteman 32

Greater Lawrence (48): Molina 7, Manchester 2, Hiciano 5, Robertson 1, Diaz 14, Pena 6, Calixte 1, Abreau 6, Lynn 6. Totals 18-10-48

3-pointers: Hiciano, Diaz

Minuteman: 10  6  7  9 — 32

Greater Lawrence (5-6): 11 11 14 12 — 48

Girls Gymnastics

North Andover takes first

Team scores: North Andover 135.85, 2. Tewksbury 131.85, Lowell 121.6

North Andover placers:

Vault: 1. Kasey Burke 9.5; Bars: 1. Burke 9.3, 3. Lindsay Neyman 8.65; Beam: 1. Burke 9.3, 3. Ashley Iglesias 8.75; Floor: 1. Burke 9.35; All-around: 1. Burke 37.45

Boys Ice Hockey

Lowell 4, North Andover 4

North Andover (7-2-2): 4 0 0 — 4

Lowell (4-4-3): 1 1 2 — 4

Goals: Andrew Perry 2, Patrick Roycroft, Adam Heinze

Saves: Ben Williamson 20

Cambridge 1, Methuen 1

Cambridge: 0 1 0 — 1

Methuen (4-5-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Phil Sanguedolce

Saves:Zach Alfonso 37

Wrestling

Greater Lowell 42, Greater Lawrence 37

Gr. Lawrence winners:

126: Adden Ranno pin; 145: Agustin Reina major dec.; 160: Amauris Gomez pin; 170: Miguel Vasquez pin; 182: Edward Pimentel; 195: Dominic Colon dec.; HVY: Benedict Nouel pin

Records: Greater Lawrence 6-9-1 

