Scoring
Name School Gms. Pts. PPG
Dallion Johnson Phillips 14 287 20.5
Xavier McKenzie Central 17 328 19.3
Anthony Couture Whittier 12 232 19.3
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 11 211 19.2
Kyle Rocker Andover 16 294 18.4
Kerwin Lebron PMA 9 158 17.6
Derek Crowley Pelham 14 236 16.9
Peter Cleary Pentucket 16 249 15.6
George Smith Brooks 16 246 15.4
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 16 244 15.3
Joey DaSilva Windham 13 199 15.3
Trevor DeMinico Salem 15 223 14.9
Nate Godin Central 16 227 14.2
Aidan Cammann Andover 16 223 13.9
Tyler Whitney-Sidney Brooks 10 135 13.5
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 17 266 13.3
Myles Foster Brooks 17 224 13.2
Brandon Goris Lawrence 17 225 13.2
Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 17 223 13.1
Kyle Moore No. Andover 17 217 12.8
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 13 166 12.8
Angel Herrera Lawrence 15 189 12.6
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 16 199 12.4
Bob Olson Timberlane 13 158 12.2
Peter Lopata Pentucket 16 193 12.1
Matt Mulvey Brooks 17 196 11.5
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 13 148 11.4
Jake Dumont Pelham 14 159 11.4
Andrew Lussier Methun 17 191 11.2
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 12 133 11.1
Kevin Garcia Methuen 17 184 10.8
Sam Thomson Brooks 17 180 10.6
Alex Devir Salem 11 117 10.6
Elijah Haas Haverhill 14 141 10.1
Adan Ayala Salem 15 147 9.8
Matt Crowley Pelham 13 123 9.5
Manny Arias Haverhill 15 141 9.4
Matt Kutz No. Andover 16 151 9.4
Abraham Estrada Lawrence 13 120 9.2
Isaac Allen Methuen 17 157 9.2
Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 15 135 9.0
Aidan Heim No. Andover 14 126 9.0
Sam Stys Pentucket 16 142 8.9
Michale Ference Salem 15 133 8.9
Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 15 134 8.9
Anthony Traficante Central 17 151 8.9
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 17 151 8.8
Three-Pointers
Name School 3’s
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 60
George Smith Brooks 51
Nate Godin Central 50
Dallion Johnson Phillips 45
Angel Herrera Lawrence 44
Peter Lopata Pentucket 39
Kyle Moore No. Andover 37
Matt Mulvey Brooks 35
Jake Dumont Pelham 32
Kyle Rocker Andover 31
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 31
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 30
Joey DaSilva Windham 30
Matt Crowley Pelham 29
Richie Shahtanian Andover 28
Xavier McKenzie Central 28
Isaac Bonilla Central 28
Manny Arias Haverhill 27
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 27
Trevor DeMinico Salem 25
Angel Burgos Haverhill 24
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 23
Andrew Lussier Methuen 23
Zach Guertin Haverhill 22
Sam Stys Pentucket 19
Luke Surprenant Timberlane 18
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 18
Kevin Garcia Methuen 18
Matt Logue Windham 18
Matt Kutz No. Andover 16
John Tricoche Whittier 16
Brandon Palmer Gr. Lawrence 15
Jack Wolinski North Andover 15
Drew Brown Pelham 15
Brandon Goris Lawrence 14
Isaac Allen Methuen 14
Kerwin Lebron PMA 14
Anthony Couture Whittier 14
Ryan Pacy Andover 13
Derek Crowley Pelham 13
Owen Kamuda Pentucket 13
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 13
Riley Desmarais Windham 12
Wander Languasco Gr. Lawrence 12
Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12
Elijah Haas Haverhill 11
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 11
James Bush Sanborn 11
Peter Cleary Pentucket 10
Justin Dunn Pinkerton 10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.