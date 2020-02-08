Scoring

Name School Gms. Pts. PPG

Dallion Johnson Phillips 14 287 20.5

Xavier McKenzie Central 17 328 19.3

Anthony Couture Whittier 12 232 19.3

Dylan Khalil Sanborn 11 211 19.2

Kyle Rocker Andover  16 294 18.4

Kerwin Lebron PMA 9 158 17.6

Derek Crowley Pelham 14 236 16.9

Peter Cleary Pentucket 16 249 15.6

George Smith Brooks 16 246 15.4

Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 16 244 15.3

Joey DaSilva Windham 13 199 15.3

Trevor DeMinico Salem 15 223 14.9

Nate Godin Central 16 227 14.2

Aidan Cammann Andover 16 223 13.9

Tyler Whitney-Sidney Brooks 10 135 13.5

Mitchell Crowe Methuen 17 266 13.3

Myles Foster Brooks 17 224 13.2

Brandon Goris Lawrence 17 225 13.2

Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 17 223 13.1

Kyle Moore No. Andover 17 217 12.8

Kyle Ventola Timberlane 13 166 12.8

Angel Herrera Lawrence 15 189 12.6

Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 16 199 12.4

Bob Olson Timberlane 13 158 12.2

Peter Lopata Pentucket 16 193 12.1

Matt Mulvey Brooks 17 196 11.5

Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 13 148 11.4

Jake Dumont Pelham 14 159 11.4

Andrew Lussier Methun 17 191 11.2

Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 12 133 11.1

Kevin Garcia Methuen 17 184 10.8

Sam Thomson Brooks 17 180 10.6

Alex Devir Salem 11 117 10.6

Elijah Haas Haverhill 14 141 10.1

Adan Ayala Salem 15 147 9.8

Matt Crowley Pelham 13 123 9.5

Manny Arias Haverhill 15 141 9.4

Matt Kutz No. Andover 16 151 9.4

Abraham Estrada Lawrence 13 120 9.2

Isaac Allen Methuen 17 157 9.2

Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 15 135 9.0

Aidan Heim No. Andover 14 126 9.0

Sam Stys Pentucket 16 142 8.9

Michale Ference Salem 15 133 8.9

Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 15 134 8.9

Anthony Traficante Central 17 151 8.9

Darrel Yepdo Brooks 17 151 8.8

Three-Pointers

Name School 3’s

Mitchell Crowe Methuen 60

George Smith Brooks 51

Nate Godin Central 50

Dallion Johnson Phillips 45

Angel Herrera Lawrence 44

Peter Lopata Pentucket 39

Kyle Moore No. Andover 37

Matt Mulvey Brooks 35

Jake Dumont Pelham 32

Kyle Rocker Andover 31

Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 31

Dylan Khalil Sanborn 30

Joey DaSilva Windham 30

Matt Crowley Pelham 29

Richie Shahtanian Andover 28

Xavier McKenzie Central 28

Isaac Bonilla Central 28

Manny Arias Haverhill 27

Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 27

Trevor DeMinico Salem 25

Angel Burgos Haverhill 24

Darrel Yepdo Brooks 23

Andrew Lussier Methuen 23

Zach Guertin Haverhill 22

Sam Stys Pentucket 19

Luke Surprenant Timberlane 18

Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 18

Kevin Garcia Methuen 18

Matt Logue Windham 18

Matt Kutz No. Andover 16

John Tricoche Whittier 16

Brandon Palmer Gr. Lawrence 15

Jack Wolinski North Andover 15

Drew Brown Pelham 15

Brandon Goris Lawrence 14

Isaac Allen Methuen 14

Kerwin Lebron PMA 14

Anthony Couture Whittier 14

Ryan Pacy Andover 13

Derek Crowley Pelham 13

Owen Kamuda Pentucket 13

Kyle Ventola Timberlane 13

Riley Desmarais Windham 12

Wander Languasco Gr. Lawrence 12

Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12

Elijah Haas Haverhill 11

Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 11

James Bush Sanborn 11

Peter Cleary Pentucket 10

Justin Dunn Pinkerton 10

Tags

Recommended for you