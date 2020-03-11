High School Boys Basketball Statistics

CARL RUSSO/Staff photoKyle Moore, here shooting a 3-pointer against Malden Catholic, was North Andover's leading scorer this winter.

 Carl Russo

Scoring

NOTE: Stats are through March 10

Name School Gms. Pts. PPG

Dallion Johnson Phillips 21 440 21.0

Anthony Couture Whittier 15 295 19.7

Drew Brown Pelham 13 244 18.8

Kyle Rocker Andover  21 393 18.7

Xavier McKenzie Central 22 403 18.3

Dylan Khalil Sanborn 20 362 18.1

Joey DaSilva Windham 21 360 17.1

Derek Crowley Pelham 22 367 16.7

Peter Cleary Pentucket 19 291 15.3

Angel Herrera Lawrence 19 228 15.2

Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 22 333 15.1

Myles Foster Brooks 27 395 14.6

Mitchell Crowe Methuen 21 301 14.3

George Smith Brooks 26 363 14.0

Tyler Whitney-Sidney Brooks 16 221 13.8

Brandon Goris Lawrence 21 289 13.8

Aidan Cammann Andover 21 287 13.7

Peter Lopata Pentucket 19 253 13.3

Nate Godin Central 20 263 13.2

Trevor DeMinico Salem 19 248 13.1

Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 21 272 13.0

Andrew Lussier Methun 21 268 12.8

Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 20 236 11.8

Kyle Moore No. Andover 20 236 11.8

Kyle Ventola Timberlane 19 216 11.4

Justin Dunne Pinkerton 18 192 10.7

Elijah Haas Haverhill 18 190 10.6

Kevin Garcia Methuen 21 221 10.5

Michael Ference Salem 20 208 10.4

Matt Mulvey Brooks 27 279 10.3

Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 19 194 10.2

Bob Olson Timberlane 19 195 10.2

Sam Thomson Brooks 27 274 10.1

Adan Ayala Salem 21 212 10.1

Jake Dumont Pelham 22 221 10.0

Darrel Yepdo Brooks 27 261 9.7

Manny Arias Haverhill 20 194 9.7

Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 19 183 9.6

Anthony Traficante Central 19 180 9.5

Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 20 179 9.0

Tyler Lovely Sanborn 20 179 9.0

Aidan Heim No. Andover 18 160 8.9

Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 20 176 8.8

Isaac Allen Methuen 21 180 8.6

Matt Kutz No. Andover 19 162 8.5

Sam Stys Pentucket 19 162 8.5

Richie Shahtanian Andover 21 167 8.0

3-POINTERS

Name School 3’s

Dallion Johnson Phillips 74

George Smith Brooks 73

Mitchell Crowe Methuen 70

Joey DaSilva Windham 60

Dylan Khalil Sanborn 57

Nate Godin Central 56

Angel Herrera Lawrence 54

Matt Mulvey Brooks 52

Jake Dumont Pelham 49

Peter Lopata Pentucket 46

Kyle Rocker Andover 43

Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 43

Isaac Bonilla Central 43

Darrel Yepdo Brooks 42

Manny Arias Haverhill 41

Richie Shahtanian Andover 40

Kyle Moore No. Andover 40

Drew Brown Pelham 39

Matt Crowley Pelham 39

Xavier McKenzie Central 37

Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 32

Andrew Lussier Methuen 32

Angel Burgos Haverhill 31

Zach Guertin Haverhill 28

Derek Crowley Pelham 28

Trevor DeMinico Salem 28

Matt Logue Windham 28

Justin Dunn Pinkerton 26

Luke Surprenant Timberlane 25

Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 22

Kevin Garcia Methuen 22

Brandon Palmer Gr. Lawrence 21

Sam Stys Pentucket 21

Kerwin Lebron PMA 21

Brandon Goris Lawrence 20

Jack Wolinski North Andover 19

John Tricoche Whittier 19

Anthony Couture Whittier 19

Isaac Allen Methuen 18

Owen Kamuda Pentucket 18

Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 18

Riley Desmarais Windham 18

Matt Kutz No. Andover 17

Kyle Ventola Timberlane 17

James Bush Sanborn 14

Michael Slayton Andover 13

Ryan Pacy Andover 13

Wander Languasco Gr. Lawrence 13

Peter Cleary Pentucket 13

Elijah Haas Haverhill 12

Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12

Kellan Murphy North Andover 12

Declan Conroy Pinkerton 12

Phillips Academy has not reported complete results

Tags

Recommended for you