High School Boys Basketball Statistics

Scoring
NOTE: Stats are through March 10
Name School Gms. Pts. PPG
Dallion Johnson Phillips 21 440 21.0
Anthony Couture Whittier 15 295 19.7
Drew Brown Pelham 13 244 18.8
Kyle Rocker Andover 21 393 18.7
Xavier McKenzie Central 22 403 18.3
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 20 362 18.1
Joey DaSilva Windham 21 360 17.1
Derek Crowley Pelham 22 367 16.7
Peter Cleary Pentucket 19 291 15.3
Angel Herrera Lawrence 19 228 15.2
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 22 333 15.1
Myles Foster Brooks 27 395 14.6
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 21 301 14.3
George Smith Brooks 26 363 14.0
Tyler Whitney-Sidney Brooks 16 221 13.8
Brandon Goris Lawrence 21 289 13.8
Aidan Cammann Andover 21 287 13.7
Peter Lopata Pentucket 19 253 13.3
Nate Godin Central 20 263 13.2
Trevor DeMinico Salem 19 248 13.1
Gabriel Zorrilla Lawrence 21 272 13.0
Andrew Lussier Methun 21 268 12.8
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 20 236 11.8
Kyle Moore No. Andover 20 236 11.8
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 19 216 11.4
Justin Dunne Pinkerton 18 192 10.7
Elijah Haas Haverhill 18 190 10.6
Kevin Garcia Methuen 21 221 10.5
Michael Ference Salem 20 208 10.4
Matt Mulvey Brooks 27 279 10.3
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 19 194 10.2
Bob Olson Timberlane 19 195 10.2
Sam Thomson Brooks 27 274 10.1
Adan Ayala Salem 21 212 10.1
Jake Dumont Pelham 22 221 10.0
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 27 261 9.7
Manny Arias Haverhill 20 194 9.7
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 19 183 9.6
Anthony Traficante Central 19 180 9.5
Phillip Cunningham Haverhill 20 179 9.0
Tyler Lovely Sanborn 20 179 9.0
Aidan Heim No. Andover 18 160 8.9
Jeremyah Phillips Haverhill 20 176 8.8
Isaac Allen Methuen 21 180 8.6
Matt Kutz No. Andover 19 162 8.5
Sam Stys Pentucket 19 162 8.5
Richie Shahtanian Andover 21 167 8.0
3-POINTERS
Name School 3’s
Dallion Johnson Phillips 74
George Smith Brooks 73
Mitchell Crowe Methuen 70
Joey DaSilva Windham 60
Dylan Khalil Sanborn 57
Nate Godin Central 56
Angel Herrera Lawrence 54
Matt Mulvey Brooks 52
Jake Dumont Pelham 49
Peter Lopata Pentucket 46
Kyle Rocker Andover 43
Jeremiah Mejia Gr. Lawrence 43
Isaac Bonilla Central 43
Darrel Yepdo Brooks 42
Manny Arias Haverhill 41
Richie Shahtanian Andover 40
Kyle Moore No. Andover 40
Drew Brown Pelham 39
Matt Crowley Pelham 39
Xavier McKenzie Central 37
Jeremiah Melendez Lawrence 32
Andrew Lussier Methuen 32
Angel Burgos Haverhill 31
Zach Guertin Haverhill 28
Derek Crowley Pelham 28
Trevor DeMinico Salem 28
Matt Logue Windham 28
Justin Dunn Pinkerton 26
Luke Surprenant Timberlane 25
Lewis Garcia Gr. Lawrence 22
Kevin Garcia Methuen 22
Brandon Palmer Gr. Lawrence 21
Sam Stys Pentucket 21
Kerwin Lebron PMA 21
Brandon Goris Lawrence 20
Jack Wolinski North Andover 19
John Tricoche Whittier 19
Anthony Couture Whittier 19
Isaac Allen Methuen 18
Owen Kamuda Pentucket 18
Jimmy Flynn Pinkerton 18
Riley Desmarais Windham 18
Matt Kutz No. Andover 17
Kyle Ventola Timberlane 17
James Bush Sanborn 14
Michael Slayton Andover 13
Ryan Pacy Andover 13
Wander Languasco Gr. Lawrence 13
Peter Cleary Pentucket 13
Elijah Haas Haverhill 12
Abraham Estrada Lawrence 12
Kellan Murphy North Andover 12
Declan Conroy Pinkerton 12
Phillips Academy has not reported complete results
