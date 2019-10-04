TYNGSBORO — Niko Burke rushed for 82 yards and scored twice, but Whittier fell to Greater Lowell 23-14 Friday night. The other Whittier points came on a Ethan Burridge safety (tackled QB in end zone). Whittier’s passing game struggled (0 for 7), but a bright point was the defense.
Coach Kevin Bradley praised linebackers Nick Allen, Jeremias Colazo and Zach Ribeiro as well as free safety Nick Allen.
Bradley said, “The kids played well. The defense was all over the place. We need a little more consistency on offense.”
The Wildcats, who are playing all road games until their new field is ready hopefully later this fall, are now 2-2. Greater Lowell improved to 3-1.
There was some confusion on when the game would be played. Bradley said it was moved from Saturday because they didn’t have EEE at Greater Lowell.
The Cats will be at Shawsheen Friday at 7 p.m.
