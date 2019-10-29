NEW HAMPSHIRE

Division 1

South

Londonderry          8-0

Salem     6-2

Pinkerton          5-3

Windham      3-5

Timberlane 0-8

Division 2

South

Milford      7-1

Alvirne      6-1

Pelham      6-2

Hollis-Brookline          6-2

Souhegan     5-3

St. Thomas Aquinas     4-4

Manchester West 3-5

ConVal 1-7

Sanborn 0-8

 

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Large

Team Record

Central Catholic          6-1 (4-0)

Andover          5-3 (4-1)

Methuen 4-3 (2-3)

Lowell     3-4 (1-3)

Lawrence     2-5 (2-2)

Haverhill 0-7 (0-4)

Small

Team Record

Tewksbury      6-1 (4-0)

North Andover          4-3 (3-1)

Billerica     3-4 (1-2)

Dracut 3-4 (1-3)

Chelmsford     2-5 (0-3)

 

CAPE ANN LEAGUE

Kinney

Team Record

North Reading     6-1 (3-1)

Pentucket     6-1 (2-1)

Masconomet          5-2 (3-1)

Newburyport 2-5 (1-3)

Triton 1-6 (0-3)

Baker

Team Record

Lynnfield          6-1 (3-0)

Ipswich     3-4 (1-1)

Hamilton-Wenham     2-5 (1-1)

Amesbury 2-5 (0-3)

 

COMMONWEALTH CONFERENCE

Large

Team Record

Shawsheen     6-0 (4-0)

Greater Lowell      6-1 (4-0)

Greater Lawrence     4-3 (2-2)

Whittier          4-3 (1-3)

Northeast     2-5 (1-3)

Essex Tech 1-6 (0-3)

Small

Team Record

Lynn Tech      5-2 (4-1)

Nashoba Tech     5-2 (4-1)

KIPP Academy          5-2 (3-1)

Mystic Valley      2-5 (1-3)

Minuteman 1-4 (0-4)

Chelsea 1-6 (1-4)

 

ISL

Team Record

Groton      4-1 (4-1)

Nobles     4-2 (4-2)

Middlesex          3-2 (3-2)

Rivers     2-4 (2-3)

St. George’s 2-4 (2-4)

Tabor     2-4 (2-4)

Thayer 2-4 (2-4)

Brooks     2-4 (2-4)

Roxbury Latin     1-4 (1-4)

St. Mark’s 0-6 (0-6)

