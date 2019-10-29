NEW HAMPSHIRE
Division 1
South
Londonderry 8-0
Salem 6-2
Pinkerton 5-3
Windham 3-5
Timberlane 0-8
Division 2
South
Milford 7-1
Alvirne 6-1
Pelham 6-2
Hollis-Brookline 6-2
Souhegan 5-3
St. Thomas Aquinas 4-4
Manchester West 3-5
ConVal 1-7
Sanborn 0-8
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Large
Team Record
Central Catholic 6-1 (4-0)
Andover 5-3 (4-1)
Methuen 4-3 (2-3)
Lowell 3-4 (1-3)
Lawrence 2-5 (2-2)
Haverhill 0-7 (0-4)
Small
Team Record
Tewksbury 6-1 (4-0)
North Andover 4-3 (3-1)
Billerica 3-4 (1-2)
Dracut 3-4 (1-3)
Chelmsford 2-5 (0-3)
CAPE ANN LEAGUE
Kinney
Team Record
North Reading 6-1 (3-1)
Pentucket 6-1 (2-1)
Masconomet 5-2 (3-1)
Newburyport 2-5 (1-3)
Triton 1-6 (0-3)
Baker
Team Record
Lynnfield 6-1 (3-0)
Ipswich 3-4 (1-1)
Hamilton-Wenham 2-5 (1-1)
Amesbury 2-5 (0-3)
COMMONWEALTH CONFERENCE
Large
Team Record
Shawsheen 6-0 (4-0)
Greater Lowell 6-1 (4-0)
Greater Lawrence 4-3 (2-2)
Whittier 4-3 (1-3)
Northeast 2-5 (1-3)
Essex Tech 1-6 (0-3)
Small
Team Record
Lynn Tech 5-2 (4-1)
Nashoba Tech 5-2 (4-1)
KIPP Academy 5-2 (3-1)
Mystic Valley 2-5 (1-3)
Minuteman 1-4 (0-4)
Chelsea 1-6 (1-4)
ISL
Team Record
Groton 4-1 (4-1)
Nobles 4-2 (4-2)
Middlesex 3-2 (3-2)
Rivers 2-4 (2-3)
St. George’s 2-4 (2-4)
Tabor 2-4 (2-4)
Thayer 2-4 (2-4)
Brooks 2-4 (2-4)
Roxbury Latin 1-4 (1-4)
St. Mark’s 0-6 (0-6)
