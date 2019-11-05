NEW HAMPSHIRE
Division 1
South
Londonderry 9-0
Salem 7-2
Pinkerton 6-3
Windham 4-5
Timberlane 0-9
Division 2
South
Milford 8-1
Pelham 7-2
Hollis-Brookline 7-2
Alvirne 6-3
Souhegan 5-4
St. Thomas Aquinas 4-5
Manchester West 3-6
ConVal 1-8
Sanborn 1-8
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE
Large
Team Record
Central Catholic 7-1 (4-0)
Andover 6-3 (4-1)
Methuen 4-4 (2-3)
Lowell 3-5 (1-3)
Lawrence 2-6 (2-2)
Haverhill 1-7 (0-4)
Small
Team Record
Tewksbury 7-1 (4-0)
North Andover 5-3 (3-1)
Billerica 4-4 (1-2)
Dracut 3-5 (1-3)
Chelmsford 2-6 (0-3)
CAPE ANN LEAGUE
Kinney
Team Record
Pentucket 7-1 (2-1)
North Reading 6-2 (3-1)
Masconomet 6-2 (3-1)
Newburyport 2-6 (1-3)
Triton 1-7 (0-3)
COMMONWEALTH CONFERENCE
Large
Team Record
Shawsheen 7-0 (4-0)
Greater Lowell 7-1 (4-0)
Greater Lawrence 5-3 (2-2)
Whittier 4-4 (1-3)
Northeast 2-6 (1-3)
Essex Tech 2-6 (0-3)
ISL
Team Record
Groton 4-2 (4-2)
Middlesex 4-2 (4-2)
Nobles 4-3 (4-3)
Tabor 3-4 (3-4)
Thayer 3-4 (3-4)
Brooks 3-4 (3-4)
Rivers 2-5 (2-4)
Roxbury Latin 2-4 (2-4)
St. George’s 2-5 (2-5)
St. Mark’s 0-7 (0-7)
