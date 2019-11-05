NEW HAMPSHIRE

Division 1

South

Londonderry     9-0

Salem      7-2

Pinkerton     6-3

Windham     4-5

Timberlane 0-9

Division 2

South

Milford 8-1

Pelham 7-2

Hollis-Brookline     7-2

Alvirne 6-3

Souhegan 5-4

St. Thomas Aquinas 4-5

Manchester West 3-6

ConVal 1-8

Sanborn     1-8

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCE

Large

Team Record

Central Catholic     7-1 (4-0)

Andover     6-3 (4-1)

Methuen 4-4 (2-3)

Lowell      3-5 (1-3)

Lawrence 2-6 (2-2)

Haverhill     1-7 (0-4)

Small

Team Record

Tewksbury 7-1 (4-0)

North Andover     5-3 (3-1)

Billerica      4-4 (1-2)

Dracut 3-5 (1-3)

Chelmsford 2-6 (0-3)

CAPE ANN LEAGUE

Kinney

Team Record

Pentucket     7-1 (2-1)

North Reading 6-2 (3-1)

Masconomet     6-2 (3-1)

Newburyport 2-6 (1-3)

Triton 1-7 (0-3)

COMMONWEALTH CONFERENCE

Large

Team Record

Shawsheen      7-0 (4-0)

Greater Lowell 7-1 (4-0)

Greater Lawrence      5-3 (2-2)

Whittier 4-4 (1-3)

Northeast 2-6 (1-3)

Essex Tech     2-6 (0-3)

ISL

Team Record

Groton 4-2 (4-2)

Middlesex     4-2 (4-2)

Nobles 4-3 (4-3)

Tabor      3-4 (3-4)

Thayer     3-4 (3-4)

Brooks 3-4 (3-4)

Rivers 2-5 (2-4)

Roxbury Latin     2-4 (2-4)

St. George’s 2-5 (2-5)

St. Mark’s 0-7 (0-7)

Tags

Recommended for you