All sports have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But many in Massachusetts high school soccer think their beloved sport has been impacted the most.
Safety measures adopted by the MIAA include:
No heading, no throw-ins, no defensive walls on free kicks, no slide tackling, and no deliberate body contact.
Also, athletes have to wear masks during the games. And there will be no Mass. state tournaments this fall. The start of practice has been pushed all the way back to Sept. 18. The Cape Ann League and the Commonwealth Conference have not even finalized if they will have a fall season.
As you might expect, almost every Merrimack Valley Conference coach said: “It’s better than not playing at all” and “Player safety has to be the primary focus.”
New Hampshire soccer had few modifications so the Pinkerton, Salem, Timberlane, Windham, Sanborn and Pelham booters are feeling blessed.
We reached out to several area coaches for comment:
Casey Grange, Central Catholic girls
“Not being able to head the ball completely changes the game and takes away many possible scoring chances. Defending without making body contact is going to be extremely difficult. We are going to be together as a group, unlike the athletes who didn’t get to play last spring, so there will be no complaining from us.”
Kyle Wood, North Andover boys
“The new MIAA guidelines are going to make the game quite different than ever before.”
Jim Saalfrank, Andover boys
“When people change rules and take away the spirit of competition, it definitely takes something away from the game. If this is what it is going to take to get these students back on the field, court or whatever it may be, that’s what we will have to do.”
Fred Tarbox, Haverhill girls
“I feel like as long as the kids get a chance to play it doesn’t matter how the MIAA modifies the rules. In regard to the modifications, as a coach I am actually excited about some of them as they allow for better possession and creativity on set pieces.
“The only rule I do not agree with, is the players wearing masks while playing the game. I think this is going to make breathing and communicating very difficult while running, sweating, or playing in the rain.”
Henry Marin, Methuen boys
“I think it’s going to be hard for players to adapt.”
Christian Langlois, Pentucket boys
“The hardest one to get used to will probably be not heading the ball, since soccer players instinctually, when a ball is in the air, position themselves so it will be at head height when they meet it. That will take retraining a habit that is so built into their bodies from all the years they’ve played.”
Matt Bryant, Windham girls
“We’re not requiring mouth guards this year, but otherwise the game should be the same. The schedules are quite different, though. We’re competing in regional ‘pods’ to minimize travel, and we’re aiming for six weeks of competition before an open tournament in which all teams qualify.
“We’ll also start our games later, as buses will (thankfully) be sanitized before they pick us up.”
