As the calendar turned to the year 2000, lacrosse was still in its infancy — and just about to explode in popularity.
Now two decades later, lacrosse has taken its place among the most popular sports in the Eagle-Tribune area, and many of the top female athletes have delivered outstanding careers.
Brooks alum and Andover native Jenn Russell is one of the most decorated players in female lacrosse history. She led Team USA to a gold medal and was a first-team All-American at the University of North Carolina.
Rachel Fox starred for Andover High, and went on to win three national championships with Northwestern University. She was followed by Golden Warrior stars like Ally Fazio, Anne Farnham and Jordan Torres who went on to have Division 1 college success.
Jenn Pino led North Andover to its first state championship game in 2009, setting a standard for future Scarlet Knights stars like Lauren Hiller and Abbie Karalis.
Pinkerton has won four Division 1 state championships, including back-to-back crowns in 2013-14 led by Kennedy Daziel. Windham has won three titles, all led by Courtney Sweeny.
Haverhill has delivered two of the most prolific scorers in the area, Liz Brady and Kristy Robertson, who faced fellow star Abby Golloway-Burke of Methuen.
Here is the All-21st Century Eagle-Tribune girls lacrosse team:
Rachel Fox (Andover, 2007) — Andover High Hall of Famer. Two-time All-Scholastic. Eagle-Tribune 2007 MVP (86 goals). Finished career with 256 goals and 381 points. Won three national titles as key reserve for Northwestern. Eagle-Tribune indoor track MVP (Division 1 champ in 400) in 2007. Also played soccer.
Ally Fazio (Andover, 2012) — Eagle-Tribune MVP and All-Scholastic as senior (66 goals). Finished four-year varsity career with 304 points. Four-year starter for UConn (38 career goals). Eagle-Tribune basketball All-Star won three state titles (2010-12). Now a nurse in Boston. Father is Andover hoops coach Dave Fazio.
Anne Farnham (Andover, 2012) — Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Finished Andover career with 95 goals. Atlantic 10 All-Conference defender for UMass Amherst. In high school and college, teamed with twin sister Kate. Helped Andover field hockey win two state titles (2010-11). Brother Buddy was on E-T All-Century boys team.
Jordan Torres (Andover, 2018) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (69 goals) and junior (82 goals). Four-year varsity player (214 goals). Two-time MVC MVP. Was starting for Brown University this spring. Helped Andover win 2017 field hockey state title. Top student. Member of accomplished athletic family.
Whit Hagerman (Brooks, 2005) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior. Three-time US Lacrosse All-American (2003-05). Two-year captain for University of Virginia. Played in 2007 national title game. Was assistant coach for Dartmouth College and Andover High. North Andover native. Now works in sports-business.
Jenn Russell (Brooks, 2006) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (71 goals). At University of North Carolina was two-time first-team All-American. Member of USA Developmental Team from 2008-10. Led Team USA to gold at 2013 Lacrosse World Cup. No. 2 pick in 2016 United Women’s Lacrosse League Draft. Andover native.
Ciera Licare (Central Catholic 2020) — Committed to Division 1 University of Vermont. Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic as junior (50 goals, 151 draw controls,). Lost senior season to coronavirus pandemic. Finished varsity career with 142 goals and 213 points. Member of legendary Licare athletic family.
Kristy Robertson (Haverhill, 2013) — Scored Eagle-Tribune area record (boy or girl) 121 goals, 10 more than previous mark, as senior. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star (2012-13). MVC Division 2 MVP as senior. Scored 216 career goals. Two-year captain for UMass Lowell. Now assistant coach at Endicott College.
Liz Brady (Haverhill, 2016) — As senior was female Moynihan Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as senior (67 goals), leading Hillies to MVC Division 2 title, and junior (75 goals). Captain for RPI lacrosse this spring (5 goals in 3 games). Suffered torn ACL as sophomore. Also field hockey star for Hillies.
Abby Galloway-Burke (Methuen, 2013) — Scored school-record 101 goals as senior, third most for local girl in area history. Tallied 105 draw controls as senior. Moynihan Lumber 2013 female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Eagle-Tribune field hockey All-Star and All-MVC in basketball. Attended Northeastern.
Alyssa Ritchie (North Andover, 2005) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as junior (76 goals). E-T All-Star as senior (70 goals). At Bentley University, set school records for goals and points in single season (66-47—93) and career (198-128—326). Named 2009 Northeast-10 Player of the Year and Division 2 All-American.
Jenn Pino (North Andover, 2009) — As senior, led Scarlet Knights to first state title appearance in program history. Scored five goals in North final and 74 goals for senior year. Won Bishop Award as area’s top three-sport athlete (soccer/hockey). Became All-NE 10 midfielder for Merrimack College (96 career goals).
Leah Chittick (North Andover, 2015) — All-Scholastic and Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (70 goals, 109 points). E-T All-Star as junior (84 goals, 127 points). Finished career with 291 goals. Led Knights to two straight state semis. E-T All-Star in basketball and soccer. Played lacrosse at UMass Amherst.
Lauren Hiller (North Andover, 2016) — First four-time Eagle-Tribune lacrosse All-Star since award was established in 2001. As senior was E-T MVP and All-Scholastic (5.12 goals-against average). Three-time MVC Goalie of the Year. Four-year (2017-20) starting goalie for UMass Amherst (446 career saves).
Abbie Karalis (North Andover, 2016) — Eagle-Tribune All-Star and All-Scholastic as senior (57 goals) and junior (65 goals). Overcame concussion as senior. Finished career with 223 goals and 344 points. Senior starter for Division 1 High Point this spring. Was Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball and soccer.
Erin Mikson (Pentucket, 2017) — Graduated as Pentucket’s all-time leading scorer (166 goals, 279 points). Eagle-Tribune All-Star as senior (59 goals, 30 assists) and junior (48 goals, 29 assists). Four-time All-CAL. Field hockey standout. Plays lacrosse at Saint Anselm (25 goals in 2019).
Jill Schwab (Pelham, 2019) — Eagle-Tribune All-Star as junior (area-high 90 goals) and senior (53 goals). Finished career with school record (boy or girl) 210 goals. Two-time All-NH Division 2. Was freshman for Division 1 Central Connecticut State lacrosse this spring. Studying to be trauma nurse.
Megan O’Reilly (Pinkerton, 2002) — The region’s first true local girls lacrosse star. Won first two Eagle-Tribune girls lacrosse MVPs (2001-02). Scored over 200 career goals. Set school record for points in game (11). Recruited to play for Boston University. Daughter of legendary Pinkerton boys coach Brian O’Reilly.
Kennedy Daziel (Pinkerton, 2014) — Led Pinkerton to back-to-back Division 1 state titles (2013-14). Eagle-Tribune MVP as senior (77 goals) and junior (74 goals, 114 points). Scored 201 career goals. Started for Southern New Hampshire (79 career goals). Dad is Astros girls coach Rob Daziel. Three sisters also played lacrosse.
Kiley Davis (Pinkerton, 2019) — Starting midfielder for Division 1 Coastal Carolina as freshman this spring (3 goals in 5 games). At Pinkerton, was E-T All-Star as senior (59 goals, 74 points) and junior (45 goals). Scored 173 career goals. Was class president. Sister Ali was Eagle-Tribune All-Star in 2016.
Lauren Lisauskas (Pinkerton, 2020) — Eagle-Tribune MVP as junior (73 goals, 112 points). Lost senior season to coronavirus pandemic. E-T All-Star as sophomore (51 goals, 86 points). Scored 24 goals as freshman. Committed to Georgetown University. Brother Jake (PA ‘14) was on E-T All-Century boys team.
Kyleigh Keating (Salem/Phillips, 2010) — In three seasons at Salem High (2006-08) scored 185 goals and was two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Transferred to Phillips Academy for two seasons (72 goals). Started in midfield for Harvard (34 career goals). Helped Salem field hockey win two Division 1 titles (2006-07).
Courtney Sweeny (Windham, 2015) — Led Windham to three state titles (2012-13, 15) and state title berth in 2014. Scored seven goals in title games. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star finished career with 229 goals and 486 points. Two-time E-T field hockey All-Star led Jaguars to 2013 Division 2 title and played at UNH.
