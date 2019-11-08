Friday, November 8
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Westford 3, North Andover 1
SATURDAY, November 9
CROSS COUNTRY
New England Championships
at Manchester, Conn.
Girls, 11:30 a.m.; Boys, 12:30 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Division 1 North Finals
at Reading High
Andover vs. Acton-Boxboro, 3 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Division 1 North Semifinals
Everett at Central Catholic, noon
Division 5 North Semifinals
at Trinity Stadium, Haverhill
Swampscott vs. Pentucket, 1 p.m.
Division 7 North Semifinals
Lowell Catholic at Greater Lawrence, 1 p.m.
N.H. Division 1 Quarterfinals
Salem at Goffstown (St. Anselm), 2 p.m.
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 2 p.m.
N.H. Division 2 Quarterfinals
Plymouth at Pelham, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 2 p.m.
Wakefield at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North Finals
at Tewksbury
Lawrence vs. Winchester, 6 p.m.
Monday, November 11
BOYS SOCCER
Division 1 North Semifinals
at Manning Field, Lynn
Andover vs. Medford, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 1 North Semifinals
at Cawley Stadium, Lowell
Andover vs. Acton-Boxboro, Noon
Tuesday, November 12
GIRLS SOCCER
Division 3 North Semifinals
at Manning Field, Lynn
Pentucket vs. Wayland, 7 p.m.
