THURSDAY, February 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

Pentucket 41, Tewksbury 25

Division 3 North Quarterfinals

Winthrop 55. Whittier 39

FRIDAY, February 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Lynn English, 7 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division 2 North Quarterfinals

North Andover vs. Tewksbury (at Chelmsford), 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, February 29

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Division 1 North Quarterfinals

Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division 1 First Round

Methuen-Tewksbury vs. Woburn (at Stoneham Arena), 5 p.m.

Andover vs. Austin Prep (at Stoneham Arena), 7 p.m.

