THURSDAY, February 27
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
Pentucket 41, Tewksbury 25
Division 3 North Quarterfinals
Winthrop 55. Whittier 39
FRIDAY, February 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Lynn English, 7 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division 2 North Quarterfinals
North Andover vs. Tewksbury (at Chelmsford), 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, February 29
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 1 North Quarterfinals
Andover at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division 1 First Round
Methuen-Tewksbury vs. Woburn (at Stoneham Arena), 5 p.m.
Andover vs. Austin Prep (at Stoneham Arena), 7 p.m.
