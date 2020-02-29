High School Track: Seleny, Astros shine at New Englands

The timing of New Englands is less than perfect for New Hampshire track athletes.
Saturday’s 33rd annual meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston was 20 days after the N.H. state meets. Thus many of the Granite State elite don’t even bother competing.
But the Pinkerton boys are a different breed. They figure it out and usually come through.
Yesterday, Conor Seleny placed seventh in the 55-meter hurdles in 7.74. The big news was the Astros setting a state record 1:31.05 to place second in the 4x200.
The team was comprised of Ben Fleming, Ryan Dane, Pat Cotnoir and Seleny.
The former state mark was 1:31.80 by Londonderry in 1998. The Astros ran 1:32.09 at Division 1 states.
The other local placer on the boys’ side was North Andover’s 4x200 team of Peter Martel, Sebastian Vente, Matt Chicko and Jack Chace. They placed seventh in 1:31.96.
Bronze for Lavery
North Andover senior Sarah Lavery tied for third in the high jump with a 5-5. It was a strong day for the Scarlet Knights. Junior Kelcey Dion placed eighth (the top 8 score) in the 600 meters in 1:37.86. Teammate junior Courtney Dalke placed ninth.
Those two, Kelcey’s twin sister Ainsley Dion and senior Katie Sullivan placed seventh in the 4x400 in 4:03.50.
Sachem success
Pentucket’s Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Sage Smith and Syeira Campbell took home the silver in the 4x200 in 1:44.52. The four underclassmen had an improvement of nearly three-quarters of a second from last week’s All-States.
Central Catholic junior Katharine Duren placed third in the 55-meter hurdles, running 8.28 in both the prelims and the finals. Fairfield Ludlow (Conn.) High’s brilliant junior Tess Stapleton broke Vanessa Clerveaux of Brockton’s 8-year-old mark of 7.97. She ran a blazing 7.88 and also won the long jump with a 19-6-5.
Second in the hurdles went to Plymouth South junior Ella Gray in 8.27.
It was a huge day for the Lowell side of the MVC with Red Raider whiz Richmond Kwaateng winning the 55 meters (6.34), 4x200 relay (1:30.60) and long jump (23-7.5).
Billerica’s Nicole Anderson won the 1,000 (2:53.38) and teammate Stephen Harris won the boys’ 300 (34.30). Tewksbury superstar Makayla Paige didn’t run yesterday.
33rd New England Meet
BOYS AREA RESULTS(Top 8 score):
55 meter dash: 22. Ben Fleming (Pinkerton) 6.75, false start Jerimil German (Lawrence); 1,000 Meters: 12. Zach Plaza (Pinkerton) 2:35.75; 55-Meter Hurdles: 7. Conor Seleny (Pinkerton) 7.74, 13. Jordany Volquez (Lawrence) 7.90; 4x200 Relay: 2. Pinkerton (Ben Fleming, Ryan Dane, Pat Cotnoir, Seleny) 1:31.05, state record; 7. North Andover (Peter Martel, Sebastian Vente, Matt Chicko, Jack Chace) 1:31.96; 19. Methuen 1:39.03; Long Jump: 14. Ryan Dane (Pinkerton) 20-5.25; 15. Nick Tagalakis (Pinkerton) 20-4.5; 21. Dylan Foss (Pelham) 19-10.5
GIRLS AREA RESULTS(Top 8 score):
600 Meters: 8. Kelcey Dion (North Andover) 1:37.86, 9. Courtney Dalke (North Andover) 1:37.94; 18. Graves (Pinkerton) 1:41.99; 55-Meter Hurdles: 3. Katharine Duren (Central) 8.28; 4x200 Relay: 2. Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Emily Rubio, Sage Smith, Syeira Campbell) 1:44.52; Pelham DQ; 4x800 Relay: 12. Pinkerton (Mariesa Preble, Faith Mamos, Meghan Cross, Macy Graves) 9:45.31; 4x400 Relay: 7. North Andover (Ainsley Dion, K. Dion, Katie Sullivan, Dalke) 4:03.50; HJ: 3.tie Sarah Lavery (North Andover) 5-5, 12. Emily Lesburt (Pinkerton) 5-1; LONG JUMP: 12. Emily Rubio (Pentucket) 16-9.5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.