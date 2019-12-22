Central Catholic was highly regarded in the preseason and Saturday the Raiders showed just why by capturing the Sons of Italy title in Wilmington.
The Raiders, who crowned four champions, finished with 174 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Brookline (149) and defending champion Haverhill (147).
For the second straight week, the Glynn brothers, Jimmy (106) and Mike (138), won their weight classes as did surprising 182-pounder Owen Buffagna. Joining them was 220-pounder Anthony Mears. Taking thirds were Stephen Donovan (132), Nate Vachon (145) and Matt Shaw (152).
“We wrestled well but we still have a lot of work to do,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin.
Haverhill, which was hurt by three injuries during the tournament, had three champions and they were all impressive. Ben Davoli had a 17-2 tech. fall in the 113-pound finals, Jake Nicolosi had a 22-6 tech fall in the 145-pound finals and 152-pound champ Steven Wise had a convincing pin. Heavyweight Jay Levy was a runner-up for the Hillies. For North Andover, Ethan Ford was second at 126 and Jack Carbone placed first at 195, winning an exciting 8-6 overtime decision in the finals.
ASTROS CAPTURE TITLE
David Hammond, who appeared to be seriously hurt last week at the Blue Devil Classic, came back Saturday to win the 138-pound weight class at the Nor’Easter Invitational at Hollis-Broookline. That helped Pinkerton take the team title, easily ahead of runner-up Bishop Guertin.
Also placing first for the Astros were 160-pounder Jack MacKiernan and 195-pounder Sterling McLaughlin. Taking second for Pinkerton were Dominic Robinson (120) and Will Brown (220).
The Timberlane B team, meanwhile, was third, led by 120-pound champ Jake Rousseau. The Owls’ top team was competing at the Beast of the East in Maryland.
For Windham, which was fifth, Payton Sills won his second title in two weeks, at 126, while Sam Oakes was runner-up at 113 and Conner Sills was third at 132.
ANDOVER TAKES 2ND
Led by 160-pound champ Elias Maita, Andover enjoyed a superb tournament at Londonderry, finishing second to Vermont power Mt. Anthony. Seeded third, Maita defeated huge favorite Adam Frost of Mt. Anthony, 5-4, in the finals.
The Warriors also had four runners-up in 120-pounder Sean Hellman, 145-pounder Jonathan Davila, 152-pounder Kelvin Davila and 170-pounder Sean Ballou. Hellman reached the finals with a late pin in the semifinals while losing 14-0 while Kelvin Davila got into a hole in the finals, then dominated the match but could not come back.
Among those finishing third, first-year heavyweight AJ Heidke lost his first match 9-2 but wrestled back and pinned the same opponent in the consolation finals.
TITLES FOR BROWN, GANGI
CJ Brown won his second tournament in two weeks in impressive fashion and Joe Gangi followed his lead as Methuen finished fourth at the Wakefield Tournament.
Brown (170) and Gangi (138) won all their matches with first period pins with Gangi getting a 35-second fall in the finals. Also for the Rangers, Michael Crowe was the runner-up at 113 while freshmen Jack Stoddard (106) and surprising Josiah Concepcion took thirds.
Also at Wakefield, Pentucket took sixth as Trevor Kamuda (126), Nick Williamson (145) and David Gil (220) were all runners-up. Kamuda lost to Greater Lawrence’s Aden Ranno in the finals.
Ranno had two first period pins before winning, 6-1, as the Reggies finished eighth..
Title for Maslanek
Pelham junior Conor Maslanek is picking up where he left off last year, cruising to first at 195 pounds at the Tyngsboro Tournament Saturday. Also for the Pythons, who finished eighth, Nick Carroll was the runner-up at 182 and Evan Haskins was third at 160.
NUGENT A CHAMPION
Freshman Colin Nugent was an impressive champion for Phillips Academy at the Tabor Tournament, pinning all four opponents on his way to the 126-pound title. He was joined in the winner’s circle by 170-pounder Eamon Garrity-Rokus as Phillips finished eighth in the 28-team field. Brooks came in 17th.
Londonderry Tournament
Top team scores (12 teams): Mt. Anthony 216.5, Andover 169, Londonderry 139.5, St. Johnsbury 128
Andover placers:
120: 2. Sean Hellman; 132: 3. Lukas Kaufman-DeDuc; 145: 2. Jonathan Davila; 152: 2. Kelvin Davila; 160: 1. Elias Maita; 170: 2. Sean Ballou; 182: 3. Connor Sheehan; 195: 3. Brendan Major; HVY: 3. AJ Heidtke
Noe’Easter Invitational
Top team scores: Pinkerton 167.5, Bishop Guertin 145, Timberlane B 136, Merrimack 127.5, Windham 122
Local placers:
113: 2. Sam Oakes (Win); 120: 1. Jake Rousseau (Tim), 2. Dominic Robinson (Pink); 126: 1. Payton Sills (Win); 132: 3. Conner Sills (Win); 138: 1. David Hammond (Pink), 4. Ky Cole (Win); 160: 1. Jack MacKiernan (Pink); 182: 2. Kaeleb Moley (Tim); 195: 1. Sterling McLaughlin (Pink); 220: 2. Will Brown (Pink); HVY: 4. Jake Scarelli (Pink)
Wakefield Tournament
Top team scores (16 teams): Wakefield 186, Marblehead/Swampscott 156, Arlington 140, Methuen 132, Watertown 128, Pentucket 120, Lynnfield/North Reading 104, Gr. Lawrence 101
Local placers:
106: 3. Jack Stoddard (Meth); 113: 2. Michael Crowe (Meth); 126: 1. Aden Ranno (GL), 3. Trevor Kamuda (Pent); 138: 1. Joe Gangi (Meth); 145: 2. Nic Williamson (Pent), 5. Augustin Reina (GL); 152: 3. Chris Legacy ; 160: 5. Amauris Gomez (GL); 170: 1. CJ Brown (Meth); 195: Josiah Concepcion (Meth); 220: 2. David Gil (Pent), 5. Nick Notenboom (Meth); HVY: 3. Benedict Nouel (GL)
Tyngsboro Tournament
Team scores: 1. Chelmsford 197, 2. Tyngsboro 153, 3. Billerica 151, 8. Pelham 75
Pelham placers:
113: 4. Patrick Soonthornprapuet; 160: 3. Evan Haskins; 182: 2. Nick Carroll; 195: 1. Conor Maslanek
Sons of Italy Tournament
Top team scores: Central Catholic 174, Brookline 149, Haverhill 147, 7. Whittier 85, 8. North Andover
Local placers:
106: 1. Jimmy Glynn (CC), 4. Sebastien Boisvert (W); 113: 1. Ben Davoli (H), 4. James Bohenko (CC); 120: ; 126: 2. Ethan Ford (NA); 132: 3. Stephen Donovan (CC), 4. Edgar Fekiciano (H); 138: 1. Mike Glynn (CC); 145: 1. Jake Nicolosi (H), 3. Nate Vachon; 152: 1. Steven Wise (H), 3. Matt Shaw; 160: 3. Cam Watson (NA), Jeremais Collazo (W); 170: 3. Anthony Moran (W) ; 182: 1. Owen Buffagna (CC); 195: 1. Jack Carbone; 220: 1. Anthony Mears (CC); HVY: 2. Jay Levy (H) 4. Erickson Rivas (W)
Tabor Tournament
Top team scores (28 teams): Brunswick 182.5, Northfield Mount Hermon 163.5, Belmont Hill 154, 8. Phillips Academy 74.5, 17. Brooks 32.5
Local placers:
113: 3. Corey Gaffney (Brooks);132: 1. Colin Nugent (Phillips); 170: 1. Eamon Garrity-Rokus (Phillips):
Salem goes 1-2
Team scores: St. John’s Prep 45, Salem 22; Franklin 51, Salem 26; Salem 43, Lawrence 34; Franklin 54, Lawrence 24; St. John’s Prep 63, Lawrence 9
Local records:
106: Ryan O’Rourke (Sal) 2-1, Luis Mauricio (L) 2-1, Adam Schaeublin (SJP) 3-0; 113: Jaycob Zapata (L) 0-2;Nick Curley (SJP) 3-0; 120: Phil Giordano (S) 2-1; Remy Lefebvre (L) 0-2 Jaden Pichnong (L) 0-1; Cam Paolillo (SJP) 2-1; 126: Matt Adams (S) 3-0; Davidson Theosmy (L) 2-1; 132: Matteo Mustapha (S) 2-1; Alex Chhy (L) 0-2; 138: Dudley Derival (L) 1-2; Rawson Iwanicki (SJP) 2-1; 145: George Boudreau (S) 2-1; John Vazquez (L) 2–0. Isaac Hernandez (L) 0-1; 152: Vazquez (L) 1-0, Azais David (L) 0-2; Matt Mitchell (SJP) 2-1; 160: Jason Gutierrez (L) 0-2; Achilles Gikas (SJP) 3-0; 170: Hezekiah Leonor (L) 1-1, Angel Miranda (L) 0-1; Marty Roach (SJP) 3-0; 182: Miranda (L) 2-0; Garrett Dunn (SJP) 2-1 195: Freddy Collazo (L) 0-1, Eric Sanchez (L) 2-0; Owen Gaffney (SJ), 2-1; 220: Beau Dillon (S) 3-0; Eddie Santos (L) 0-1, Jose Reyes (L) 0-1, Erik Sanchez (L) 1-0; HVY: Josh Ozoria (S) 2-1; Brandon Lavasta (L) 0-1, Joel Baretto (L) 0-2
Records: Salem 3-2, St. John’s Prep 6-0-1
