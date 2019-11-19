Hillie diving champ Simard aims for Sliney's marks

HAVERHILL — Cailey Simard proved her worth Sunday at the Division 1 state swimming meet, and she has two more years to prove even more.
The Haverhill sophomore won the Division 1 diving championship with a score of 450.25, easily defeating runner-up Ellie Wilson of Needham (387.65), and now has a chance to win three straight diving titles and tie former two-time Hillies’ star Michaela Sliney as a four-time placer.
Sliney, who is enjoying an excellent senior season with the University of Louisville, was a two-time state champion in 2014 and 2015 after finishing fourth as a freshman in 2012 and runner-up as a sophomore in 2013.
Simard, who was third as a freshman, could actually pass Sliney in titles with crowns the next two years, but it will be a challenge to equal her point totals. Her high score is a 485.0 while, at state, Sliney scored an impressive 545.25 as a junior and came back with a 526.15 as a senior.
“But she (Simard) will come close to those scores,” said Haverhill diving coach Becky Driscoll. “We just have to work on her form a little bit and increase the difficulty of a few of her dives.”
Based on the way she dove at MIT Sunday, Driscoll certainly has no doubt that Simard will continue to perform well in big meets.
“She was right on target and was diving with a lot of confidence,” said Driscoll.
Said Simard, who was obviously not fazed by state meet pressure: “After the first five dives I felt like I had it. It was so much fun and so exciting. All the hard work paid off.”
In Simard’s favor moving forward, perhaps, is that — like Sliney at Haverhill — she stays active throughout the school year. She is an excellent gymnast and also plays lacrosse.
For Driscoll, Sliney marks the fourth state champion she has coached at Haverhill, the others being Sean Goggin, Monica Hubbard and Sliney.
Driscoll wasn’t the only happy local diving coach Sunday. Methuen’s Meghan Kijanka was certainly pleased that Caleb Canavan won the boys diving with 378.10 points and teammate Lex Flores was right behind in second with a 376.70. Like Simard, both are sophomores and should be battling it out for two more years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.