Hillies' Simonds places 1st at Catholic Memorial

BOSTON – Finleigh Simonds just keeps getting better.
The Haverhill freshman had her best race yet Saturday to place first at the Catholic Memorial Invitational at Franklin Park, crossing the line at 19:38, six seconds ahead of runner-up Sophia Arruda of Bishop Feehan on the 5K course.
“She ran a great race from start to finish,” said Haverhill coach Mike Maguire. “She was with a lead pack through the first mile ... and then pulled away on the final stretch.”
Simonds led Haverhill to fifth place overall, as sophomore Brynne LeCours was the next Hillie to finish in 25th. Marshfield was the team champion.
Central Catholic, which was 12th, was led by senior Kelsey Seamans, who was 10th overall in 20:10. Methuen finished 13th.
Astros’ boys prevail
Pinkerton’s boys cross country team put it all together to take top honors at the Catholic Memorial Invitational.
The Astros placed first with just 39 points, comfortably ahead of runner-up Lexington. Central Catholic placed fourth and Methuen was fifth.
The one-two punch of sophomore Luke Brennan and Stephen Connelly led the way for Pinkerton, taking third (16:21 for 5K) and fourth (16:24) respectively. Senior Zach Plaza had his best race of the season to take eighth in 16:41 with Nolan Preble (11th) and sophomore Ethan Charles (18th) completing the scoring.
Central was paced by James Pothier in sixth (16:39) and Matt Giannasca in 10th (16:45), while sophomore Freddy Coleman (13th), Xavier Metivier (16th) and Mitchell Crowe (21st) led Methuen.
In a second Catholic Memorial varsity race, Haverhill came in eighth led by sophomore Ben Craven in 31st.
Another Khalil title
Sanborn Middle School eighth grader Tyson Khalil won the New Hampshire middle school state cross country title Saturday at Londonderry High School, marking yet another title for the Khalil family.
Tyson took top honors with a 2-mile time of 11:19.78, comfortably ahead of runner-up and seventh grader Brock James of Woodbury, who came in at 11:42.17. Brother Jared Khalil won the same title last year and oldest brother Dylan was the middle school state champ three years ago.
Woodbury did take the team title, however, by placing 2-6-7-11-14. Sanborn came in 6th.
Girls Catholic Memorial Invitational
at Franklin Park (3.1 miles)
Team scores (19 teams): Marshfield 59, Beverly 82, Lexington 104, Bishop Feehan 113, Haverhill 154, 12. Central 316, 13, Methuen 331
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Finleigh Simonds (Haverhill) 19:38, 10. Kelsey Seamans (CC) 20:10,, 25. Brynne LeCours (Hav) 21:06, 27. Mia Caraballo (Methuen), 33. Gabby DeRoche (Hav) 21:24, 38. Ariann LeCours (Hav) 21:28, 52. Sophia Beland (CC) 22:10, 61. Ivy Ackerman (Hav) 22:21, 64. Emily Charest (Methuen) 22:26, 65. Kaitryn Hinchey (CC) 22:27, 70. Laura Abreu (Methuen) 22:44
Boys Catholic Memorial Invitational
at Franklin Park (3.1 miles)
Race 2 team scores: Pinkerton 39, Lexington 63, nashua North 89, Central Catholic 114, Methuen 131, Beverly 132, Westford 156, St. John’s Prep 162, North Quincy 245, Bishop Fenwick 269
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Joe Curran (Nashua North) 15:44, 3. Luke Brennan (Pink) 16:21, 4. Stephen Connelly (Pink) 16:23, 6. James Pothier (CC) 16:39, 8. Zach Plaza (Pink) 16:41, 10. Matt Giannasca (CC) 16:45, 11. Nolan Preble (Pink) 16:46, 13. Freddy Coleman (Methuen) 16:53, 16. Xavier Metivier (Methuen) 17:04), 18. Ethan Charles (Pink) 17:09, 21. Mitchell Crowe (Methuen) 17:15, 26. Luke Ryan (CC) 17:24, 31. Nathan Steiger (Pink) 17:44, 3. Evan Tremblay (CC) 17:47, 37. Jason Dibble (Methuen) 18:00, 43. Nate Letellier (Pink) 18:32, 44. Duncan Louis (CC) 18:34
Race 1 team scores (12 teams): Winnacunnet 43, Marshfield 55, Bishop Feehan 82, 8. Haverhill 198
Winner and top area finishers: 1. Colin Donnelly (Winnacunnet) 16:07, 31. Ben Craven (Hav) 18:02, 33. Dan McGlashen (Hav) 18:20, 42. Jason McKeon (Hav) 19:00
