With his success on the mat over the last two years, Pelham junior Conor Maslanek hasn’t needed a lot of advice.
But there are some words of wisdom he gets now and then.
“The coaches tell me not to let my head get too big,” said Maslanek. “They don’t want me to get overconfident.”
That is an understandable concern.
As a sophomore, Maslanek was 49-3 at 195 pounds and was the talk of the New England Tournament when he defeated defending champion Sampson Wilkins — twice — and both the Mass. and Rhode Island state champ on his way to placing third.
And it’s been more of the same and then some this year. He’s currently 44-0 with 34 pins, 28 coming in the first period, nine forfeits and one major decision.
It’s no wonder that some of the stronger 195-pounders are working to avoid Maslanek. Wilkins, for example, has opted to go down to 182 pounds for the postseason.
And it’s not just Maslanek’s record that has his competition worried. Word has gotten around that he’s a better wrestler than he was last year, a feeling that Pelham coach Bob Riddinger confirms.
“Last year, he was so strong that he just bulled his way to a lot of wins, but he’s matured and become a better wrestler,” said Riddinger. “He’s gotten a lot of work in at Smitty’s Barn and it shows.”
Maslanek, who stopped playing football this year in order to focus on wrestling, feels that he has improved in several areas, which makes him all the more difficult to defeat.
“I’m definitely better at attacking at angles and my shots (takedowns) are a lot better,” said Maslanek, who works out a lot with Matt Smith, the firmer four-time New England champ and the director at Smitty’s.
By the same token, Maslanek still relies on his strength. He lifts four times a week before practice and his bench press is currently at 325 pounds. “I’m trying to stay one of the stronger guys on the mat,” he says.
With improved technique and tremendous strength, Maslanek’s season goal does not seem unreasonable.
“It’s definitely a goal of mine to go undefeated and win New England,” he said. “If I don’t, it’ll hurt, but I’ll just have to work off a loss and know that I’ll have another year.”
And Maslanek believes there will be several years beyond that as well.
“I definitely want to wrestle in college,” said Maslanek, who was wrestling by the first grade when his family lived in Lehigh Valley (Pa.). “I tell people that I don’t care what division or team — I just want to keep wrestling.
“I’m just really enjoying wrestling now. I knew after last year that if I had a future in any (sport), it would be wrestling.”
In fact, he already has an impressive past and present.
THE ‘OTHER’ LAWLOR
Understandably, with heavy graduation losses plus injuries, Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor isn’t experiencing anywhere near as successful a year as in 2018-19, but older brother Mike Lawlor is picking up the slack. As the coach at Palisades Charter School in Los Angeles, his squad enjoyed a 12-3 season and five wrestlers qualified for sectionals, which is the equivalent of the state meet in Massachusetts.
SALEM’S SEASON
Hats off to Salem for enjoying its best dual-meet season (21-6-2) in a decade. The six losses were all to teams that are ranked top 10 in their state, points out head coach Nick Eddy — St. John’s Prep, Franklin, Andover, Concord (N.H.), Trumbull (Conn.) and St. Johnsbury (Vt.).
“We were anticipating having a solid tournament team going into this season,” said Eddy. “But we thought it was going to be a rebuilding year as far as dual meets were concerned, after graduating three tough, consistent seniors: Connor Chute (42-18), Marshall Donnelly (39-20) and Tristen Cabinta (57-3).
“I’m very proud of our kids who managed to put together a very successful regular season despite forfeiting two or three weight classes in most dual meets.”
The Blue Devils, of course, should be a major factor in the postseason, especially when it comes to New England with defending champ Beau Dillon, Matt Adams, George Boudreau and Josh Ozoria all capable of placing.
KNOX WINS TITLE
Former Pentucket star Tyler Knox, who was a New England runner-up at 106 pounds for the Sachems last year, won his weight class at the New England Prep tournament Saturday wrestling for Northfield Mount Hermon. Knox had a bye, two pins and won 7-2 in the finals while improving his record to 32-4. He is repeating his freshman year at NMH.
HELPING THE PREP
Another local wrestler who has helped St. John’s Prep during its banner 34-0-1 season is 145-pounder Jordan Young of Bradford, who is the son of North Andover Hall of Fame athlete Kendra (Lippman) Young. A junior, he finished fourth at the Division 1 North sectional at Methuen Saturday and boasts a 36-14 record on the year.
STATE MEETS SATURDAY
If you want to see some excellent wrestling, it may be possible to watch two finals on the same day this Saturday. The Division 1 Mass. tournament at Methuen hopes to hold finals at 1:30. Meanwhile, the Division 1 New Hampshire tournament in Londonderry will likely hold finals at about 4:30.
The Mass. Division 2 and Division 3 state tournaments, at Milton and Wayland, are further away.
WRESTLING FAB 5
The Eagle-Tribune’s ranking of area high school wrestling teams:
1. Timberlane 15-2
2. Central Catholic 20-2
3. Andover 21-3
4. Salem 21-6-2
5. Methuen 22-3
Honorable Mention: Whittier 26-2, Lawrence 15-16-1
